How to Bet on March Madness in WI | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

Wisconsin sports betting fans can rejoice, as March Madness 2022 is finally here. This year’s NCAA tournament will mark the very first college basketball post-season since Wisconsin sports betting has been endorsed as state law. The Wisconsin sports betting market is still not fully launched, but there are still many ways for WI residents to wager on all the Madness.

In this article, we will explore how to bet gamble on March Madness in Wisconsin while cashing in on great Wisconsin sportsbook offers for the NCAA tournament and free bets for all of March Madness. To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in WI, continue reading.

The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Bet on March Madness in Wisconsin

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Wisconsin and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a WI betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Wisconsin sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in WI

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Wisconsin

College basketball fans in Wisconsin can watch March Madness on CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. In addition to catching the TV broadcasts, residents in Wisconsin can also stream March Madness games straight from their mobile device.

Below, we’ll break down key NCAA Tournament dates, March Madness odds, and more.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky+800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Below, we’ll break down the latest NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

While the betting underdogs have been known to pull off the most shocking upsets in the opening rounds, recent history has shown that the later rounds tend to serve up the biggest of upsets. Dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve games in the round of the Elite Eight. For a complete round-by-round breakdown of historical NCAA tournament upsets since 1985, check out the table below.



Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Wisconsin March Madness Betting Sites| WI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

The betting underdog has covered the spread in 61% of games in the first round since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament. For more information on how lower seeds have faired in the opening round of March Madness, check out the table below.

Wisconsin sports betting fans who are looking to place wagers on March Madness 2022 are in luck, as this year’s NCAA tournament brings a number of great Wisconsin sportsbooks to the table with great offers for residents of the Badger State.

Wisconsin online gambling sites offer NCAA tournament odds on each and every game, as well as futures on who will win the tournament outright. If picking the winner isn’t your thing, Wisconsin sports betting sites also offer in-game odds on props like margin of victory, first and second half team totals, and even live odds on each game as it’s happening.

To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in Wisconsin, check out our reviews of some of the best Wisconsin sportsbooks below.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

In the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2021, the ‘Under’ cashed at a 62.5% rate with 20 of the 32 games going below the betting total. While last year’s March Madness was not exactly one and the same as every other NCAA tournament, taking place mostly without fans in attendance. Sportsbooks will still be reluctant to lower betting totals this year, with games being held in front of crowds once again. This should give a good opportunity for Under bettors once again in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

