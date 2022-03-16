NBA
How to Bet on March Madness in WI | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites
Wisconsin sports betting fans can rejoice, as March Madness 2022 is finally here. This year’s NCAA tournament will mark the very first college basketball post-season since Wisconsin sports betting has been endorsed as state law. The Wisconsin sports betting market is still not fully launched, but there are still many ways for WI residents to wager on all the Madness.
In this article, we will explore how to bet gamble on March Madness in Wisconsin while cashing in on great Wisconsin sportsbook offers for the NCAA tournament and free bets for all of March Madness. To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in WI, continue reading.
The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Bet on March Madness in Wisconsin
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Wisconsin and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick a WI betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Wisconsin sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in WI
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Wisconsin
College basketball fans in Wisconsin can watch March Madness on CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. In addition to catching the TV broadcasts, residents in Wisconsin can also stream March Madness games straight from their mobile device.
Below, we’ll break down key NCAA Tournament dates, March Madness odds, and more.
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky+800
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
Below, we’ll break down the latest NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+285
|Arizona
|+700
|Kentucky
|+800
|Kansas
|+1100
|Auburn
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|Tennessee
|+1600
|Houston
|+1800
|Texas Tech
|+2000
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
While the betting underdogs have been known to pull off the most shocking upsets in the opening rounds, recent history has shown that the later rounds tend to serve up the biggest of upsets. Dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve games in the round of the Elite Eight. For a complete round-by-round breakdown of historical NCAA tournament upsets since 1985, check out the table below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best Wisconsin March Madness Betting Sites| WI Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament
Wisconsin sports betting fans who are looking to place wagers on March Madness 2022 are in luck, as this year’s NCAA tournament brings a number of great Wisconsin sportsbooks to the table with great offers for residents of the Badger State.
Wisconsin online gambling sites offer NCAA tournament odds on each and every game, as well as futures on who will win the tournament outright. If picking the winner isn’t your thing, Wisconsin sports betting sites also offer in-game odds on props like margin of victory, first and second half team totals, and even live odds on each game as it’s happening.
To learn more about how to bet on March Madness in Wisconsin, check out our reviews of some of the best Wisconsin sportsbooks below.
BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in Wisconsin
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bet on college basketball in Wisconsin today with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.
XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Wisconsin
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Wisconsin Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- WI Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Take advantage of these great March Madness 2022 Wisconsin sports betting offers with XBet now by clicking the link below.
MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best March Madness Odds in Wisconsin
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Wisconsin Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- WI Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Get in on the action with MyBookie today by clicking the link below.
Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
In the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2021, the ‘Under’ cashed at a 62.5% rate with 20 of the 32 games going below the betting total. While last year’s March Madness was not exactly one and the same as every other NCAA tournament, taking place mostly without fans in attendance. Sportsbooks will still be reluctant to lower betting totals this year, with games being held in front of crowds once again. This should give a good opportunity for Under bettors once again in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
To place your free bets on March Madness 2022 with BetOnline now, click the link below.
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
