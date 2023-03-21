Want to place a Sweet 16 bet on March Madness? Then look no further. We have everything you need to know about where you’ll find the best Sweet 16 odds and which sites have the best offers for sports bettors in Idaho.

Did you know you can also get completely free Sweet 16 bets too? Read on for details of our recommended sites and how you can get the most from your March Madness bets.

Best Sweet 16 Sports Betting Sites In Idaho

BetOnline – Generous welcome offer and competitive Sweet 16 odds for March Madness BetUS – Enticing sign-up bonus and solid Sweet 16 Market for March Madness Everygame – Trusted sports betting site with impressive March Madness markets JazzSports – Offering highly competitive Sweet 16 odds in a user-friendly platform Bovada – One of the most user-friendly sites for your March Madness Sweet 16 betting LuckyBlock – The easiest and quickest sports betting site to sign up to if you want to bet on The Sweet 16 in cryptocurrency MyBookie – A long-established site offering a great range of March Madness markets including The Sweet 16

Latest Idaho Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting has not yet been approved in the state of Idaho, you are still able to place March Madness Sweet 16 bets in Idaho at these sportsbooks.

What’s more, you will find many additional benefits to these sites than you will find at traditional bookies too.

Firstly, they offer zero betting restrictions, so you can place bets on a college team in your state and Player Props can be wagered on College Players.

Secondly, the registration process couldn’t be simpler, there are no KYC checks so you can complete sign-up in a few minutes and start placing your Sweet 16 bets immediately.

Other advantages include exclusive March Madness markets, early lines, highly competitive odds and anonymous cryptocurrency deposits so you can see why our recommended sites give great value to sports bettors in Idaho.

How To Bet On The Sweet 16 In Idaho

The March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Options in Idaho with our Recommended Sportsbooks

March Madness is the second biggest sports betting event in the US, and Sweet 16 betting is one of the most exciting markets.

The Sweet 16 is basically the regional semi-final round of the March Madness NCAA tournament. The first 68 starting teams play in four pods and the last four standing from each region are the Sweet 16.

Our recommended sports betting sites offer hundreds of March Madness markets including The Sweet 16. You can choose your Sweet 16 predicted teams from the start of the tournament for really great odds in the Futures Market or bet on Sweet 16 bracket markets, or you might want to wait until after Round 1 or Round 2 so the field is more narrowed down.

After Round 2 is where the Sweet 16 betting really cranks up and once the final 16 teams have been confirmed there are lots of markets for Sweet 16 Prop bets and of course the 8 matches to bet on too.

More often than not the Sweet 16 are usually made up of the higher ranked teams in March Madness, however, every now and then a Cinderella team makes it through, will there be one this year? Only time will tell.

How To Get A March Madness Sweet 16 Free Bet In Idaho

If you want to make the most of your March Madness Sweet 16 betting, then it makes sense to get the most value from your sportsbook. Our recommended sites are giving free bets for the tournament, just follow these steps to get them.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for The Sweet 16 betting

1. BetOnline Sweet 16 Idaho Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have an impressive range of March Madness lines and great odds for The Sweet 16 market. Take advantage of their generous welcome bonus offering 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets.

2. BetUS Sweet 16 Idaho Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are a great all-rounder for your March Madness sports betting in Idaho. They offer great odds for Prop bets and their Sweet 16 market is impressive. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit for both sports betting and casino. Deposit $100 or more and receive 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500.

3. Everygame Sweet 16 Idaho Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame is the original online sports betting site that many still consider to be the best. They have all the March Madness betting markets so make sure you check them out for your Sweet 16 wagers. Take advantage of their $750 welcome bonus which gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits.

4. Jazz Sports Sweet 16 Idaho Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports has been a trusted sportsbook since 1994 and offers a quality service and a user-friendly platform for all your March Madness betting. They reward customers with ongoing generous cash bonuses and have an excellent Welcome Bonus of 50% of your initial deposit up to $1000.

5. Bovada Sweet 16 Idaho Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada have a great Prop builder that you can use for your Sweet 16 sports betting in Idaho. At Bovada you can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency, but the best welcome offer right now gives players a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 with a crypto deposit.

6. Lucky Block Sweet 16 Idaho Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on The Sweet 16 Without KYC

Lucky Block are shaking up the sports betting market with their simple sign-up process, no KYC checks and their easy-to-use platform. They have a range of great March Madness early lines including Sweet 16 markets and don’t forget there are zero betting restrictions too.

7. MyBookie Sweet 16 Idaho Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie are an established sports betting site that are worth checking out for their excellent March Madness Sweet 16 betting markets. They have a great reputation for putting the customer first and for making sure they are rewarded with regular promotions. Their welcome bonus gives 50% deposit bonus up to $500 for your first deposit over $45.

March Madness Sweet 16 Outright Odds

Alabama: +350

Houston: +360

UConn: +900

UCLA: +900

Texas: +1000

Creighton: +1000

Tennessee: +1100

Gonzaga: +1100

Michigan State: +3000

Arkansas: +3000

San Diego State: +3500

Xavier: +3500

Kansas State: +3500

Florida Atlantic: +4500

Miami FL: +4500