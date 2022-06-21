NBA
How to Bet on The NBA Draft 2022 | New York Sports Betting Guide
The 76th NBA Draft will take place on Thursday at the home of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with some elite young talent ready to make the leap to the highest level of professional basketball.
How to Bet on NBA Draft 2022 in New York
The Top New York Sports Betting Sites for NBA Draft 2022
New York NBA Draft Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 in New York
- NBA Draft 2022: 76th edition
- NBA Draft 2022 Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
- NBA Draft 2021 First Pick: Cade Cunningham
- NBA Draft 2022 Start: 7:30pm ET
- TV Channel: ABC | ESPN | TSN (Canada)
- Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
- NBA Draft 2022 First Pick Odds: Jabari Smith 8/11 | Chet Holmgren 11/5 | Paolo Banchero 9/4
NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds To Be Drafted First Overall
19-year-old Jabari Smith from the Auburn Tigers opens as the outright favourite to be selected by the Orlando Magic with the number one overall pick in this year’s draft, followed by Chet Holmgren, favourite to be selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Paolo Banchero in third who is expected to join the Houston Rockets.
Jaden Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe are both next at 100/1 – but Sharpe, a former Kentucky Wildcat, hasn’t played competitively since his senior year of high school in Glendale, Arizona, and is a high-risk prospect.
Duke’s AJ Griffin joins the party at 250/1, who is a New York native that could be selected by his very own Knicks to join the likes of Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, and Immanuel Quickley.
|NBA Draft Prospects
|First Overall Pick Odds
|Play
|Jabari Smith
|8/11
|Chet Holmgren
|11/5
|Paolo Banchero
|9/4
|Shaedon Sharpe
|100/1
|Jaden Ivey
|100/1
|AJ Griffin
|250/1
|Keegan Murray
|250/1
|Johnny Davis
|250/1
|Jalen Duren
|250/1
|Ochai Agbaji
|250/1
The Best Basketball Betting Sites in New York for NBA Draft 2022 | NBA Draft Betting Sites
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Draft 2022
BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, with various different markets across almost every sport you can think of.
BetOnline has some fantastic odds to claim on one of the basketball calendar’s biggest dates – whether you’d like to back Auburn’s Jabari Smith to be drafted first overall or Gonzaga’s big man Chet Holmgren, use our guide listed above to sign up to BetOnline.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 NBA Draft
BetUS have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to make use of, with an array of markets across various different sports.
Ready for this weekend’s action, BetUS have some fantastic prices for the NBA Draft, so keep an eye out for the looming free agency window which is set to open shortly – there is a strong likelihood we will see an array of trades on draft night, so use our guide listed above to sign up to BetUS. Will Bradley Beal make the switch to Boston and join St. Louis native and NBA finalist Jayson Tatum?
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NBA Draft 2022
MyBookie has one of the best Sportsbook’s out there, with thousands of markets to choose from and the welcome bonus afford customers to explore these endlessly.
If you have an inkling as to who will be selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in this year’s draft, then follow the steps above to get set up with MyBookie.
NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions
- Jabari Smith to be selected first overall @ 8/11 with BetOnline
- Keegan Murray draft position: Over 5.5 @ +180 with BetOnline
- Ochai Agbaji draft position: Under 14 @ +100 with BetOnline
