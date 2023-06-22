The excitement is building for this year’s NBA Draft on 22 June, and we have found the best offers and odds available for Indiana sports betting.

Hundreds of dollars in free bets are up for grabs when you bet on the NBA Draft in Indiana. We’ll show you where to find them and how to access them to get your season off to a winning start.

Best NBA Draft Sports Betting Sites In Indiana

Latest Indiana Sports Betting Update

You always owe it to yourself to shop around and get the best value when placing sports bets in Indiana. Just because sports betting is legalised in state, it doesn’t mean you have to restrict yourself to traditional bookies.

If you allow yourself to look further afield, such as the Indiana sports betting sites on our list, you’ll find outstanding value that can’t be matched.

Registration at these sites is quick and easy and often require no KYC checks at all. You’ll also find fewer restrictions so anyone 18 years and over can join, and there are no state restrictions either.

New Indiana bettors at these sites can access jaw-dropping welcome bonuses, and once you’re signed up the rewards continue with deposit bonuses and ongoing betting offers.

Finally, sports fans can make the most of huge market coverage for most sports, including some exclusive and unique ones you won’t find elsewhere, and highly competitive odds too.

The best advice we can give is to not restrict yourself with Indiana sports betting. Traditional bookies might give you a decent offering, but you can get much better value if you widen your outlook.

So, make sure you check out these sportsbooks when you bet on the NBA Draft in Indiana.

NBA Draft Betting Options in Indiana with our Recommended Sportsbooks

The NBA Draft is always an exciting time in the sports calendar. Thirty teams will secure their top picks from the talent available, and there’s sure to be some surprises along the way.

This year marks the 77th edition and it will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on 22 June, and, as usual, will be televised to a big US audience.

For the second year running there will only be 58 picks instead of 60 due to NBA tampering violations. This year both the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers have forfeited their second pick due to breaking rules during free agency.

First pick for the 2023 NBA Draft goes to San Antonio Spurs with Victor Wembanyama largely tipped as the first overall pick.

If you want to bet on the NBA Draft in Indiana, then our recommended sportsbooks have all the markets you could want.

With Wembanyama the overwhelming favorite for first pick, why not look at other positions to bet on? This can be much more exciting as each selection is made and can bring some good odds.

For example, which player will be the third or fourth draft selection, or the tenth pick or even if a player will be picked in the first 10 or 20 selections.

You might even want to give your top three exact order predictions on something like V. Wembanyama, S. Henderson, C. Whitmore to be the first three picks in that order.

Prop bets are where most of the good action can be found in Indiana sports betting, and there are plenty to choose from.

The under/over market offers lots of possibilities to bet on. You can choose, for example, if there will be under or over 7.5 Non-NCAA Players selected in the first draft or if Gradey Dick will be selected under or over 10.5 position.

You can also choose two players and predict which of the players will be selected first e.g. Anthony Black vs. Taylor Hendricks.

We recommend you browse through all the NBA Draft markets available at our chosen sportsbooks so you can see the full range available.

One thing is for sure, though: You will be impressed with both the variety and the odds on offer.

NBA Draft Odds

Most bookies are predicting Victor Wembanyama as the first pick and with odds of -20000, so you’re not going to get a lot of return on your investment.

With that in mind, it’s a good idea to look at more unpredictable bets to get longer odds.

Looking at the 10th overall pick for this year’s NBA Draft can be quite interesting. Obviously, all of these top players are expected to be up there in the early selections, but will they get picked off before 10th comes around or will they still be on the board?

These are the current odds for the 10th pick of the NBA Draft from BetOnline.

Gradey Dick +300

Dereck Lively II +350

Taylor Hendricks +375

Bilal Coulibaly +750

Cason Wallace +800

Anthony Black +1000

Jalen Hood-Schifino +1800

Jarace Walker +1800

Jordan Hawkins +2200

Ausar Thompson +2500

Nick Smith Jr. +2500

Leonard Miller +3300

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.