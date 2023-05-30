It’s NBA Finals time and if you want to get in on the action then we have all the info you need for how to make the most of Louisiana sports betting.

Did you know that when you bet on the NBA Finals in Louisiana, you can access hundreds of dollars in free bets? To find out how, plus where to get the best odds and offers for you, read on.

Best NBA Finals Sports Betting Sites In Louisiana

BetOnline – Incredible $1000 welcome offer up for grabs BetNow – 150% bonus for deposits from just $20 Bovada – Excellent NBA odds in this popular Louisiana sportsbook Everygame – Enjoy a multi-deposit bonus for NBA Finals betting MyBookie – Outstanding sports markets for Louisiana sports fans LuckyBlock – Leading Louisiana sports betting site for crypto bettors

Latest Louisiana Sports Betting Update

You may think that just because sports betting in legalized in Louisiana, you have to stick to the traditional bookies when it comes to wagering on sports. However, that isn’t true.

In fact, if you restrict yourself to the normal bookies, you are missing out on some incredible bonus offers and extra value that our recommended Louisiana sports betting sites can bring.

No self-respecting sports bettor would turn down hundreds of dollars in free bets, but that’s what you’d be doing if you don’t widen your options. Each of our chosen sportsbooks offer a range of free bets and deposit bonuses that traditional bookies simply can’t match.

Add that to simple registration that take seconds, fewer betting restrictions, wider and exclusive sports markets and more competitive odds and you can see why these sites are becoming more popular with Louisiana bettors all the time.

If you want the best value from your sports bets in Louisiana, whether you’re betting on the NBA Finals or any other sport, then you owe it to yourself to take a look at these sites.

How To Bet On The NBA Finals In Louisiana

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NBA Finals wagers

NBA Finals Betting Options in Louisiana with our Recommended Sportsbooks

The Denver Nuggets will take on Miami Heat in the NBA Finals this year and it promises to be a showdown of epic proportions.

Beginning on 2 June, the NBA Finals is a best of seven series to see who will lift the coveted Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

While the Denver Nuggets were always one of the favorites in the Western Conference, Miami, the eighth seed in the East, have taken everyone by surprise, knocking out both the first and second seeds en-route to the finals.

That means as far as sports betting for the NBA Finals goes, the markets are highly unpredictable.

Of course, the moneyline is the most popular and simple bet to place. You can predict who you think will win each game within the series or who will come out on top overall and take the title.

If you want to get better odds, you might choose spread betting instead where you bet on your winner and the margin in which they’ll win by, e.g. Denver Nuggets to win 4 -0.

The over/under market is highly popular if betting game by game. This is where you decide whether each game will have over or under a certain number of points.

For the best odds, prop betting is your answer, but this does mean more detailed betting.

Team prop betting can include how many points one team will score per game or which team will be the first to 20 points for example. Meanwhile, player prop bets are focused more on the players such as will a player grab more than 10.5 rebounds or will they score fewer than 22.5 points.

There are a vast range of markets you can bet on at the NBA Finals in Louisiana, so make sure you take a good look at what is available. Our chosen list of sportsbooks offer all the usual markets plus more exclusive ones you won’t find elsewhere, which is just one of the reasons they offer a better Louisiana sports betting experience.

How To Get A NBA Finals Free Bet In Louisiana

If you’re wanting to place a bet on the NBA Finals in Louisiana, and you want to take advantage of the free bet offers listed here, then it couldn’t be simpler. Just follow the steps below and enjoy the rewards.

1. Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

3. Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for NBA Finals betting

1. BetOnline NBA Finals Louisiana Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline are a reputable name in Louisiana sports betting and it’s easy to see why. They offer comprehensive sports markets, excellent odds and exceptional customer service too. Don’t miss out on their exceptional NBA Finals offer of 50% back in free bets on your first deposit. A slam-dunk of a bonus.

2. BetNow NBA Finals Louisiana Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

While many sportsbooks promise spectacular bonus offers, it is often the case that they appeal mostly to bettors with bigger budgets. However, this isn’t the case with BetNow, whose 150% welcome offer is for deposits of just $20 and above. If you want to make your small budget go further, then these are a great choice for NBA Finals betting in Louisiana.

3. Bovada NBA Finals Louisiana Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

This ever-popular Louisiana sportsbook has a great reputation for NBA markets and odds so they are a firm favorite with basketball bettors. Offering welcome bonuses to both USD deposits and crypto, they make sure all customers are rewarded. If you’re a crypto bettor, you can get a 75% bonus up to $750 on your first deposit.

4. Everygame NBA Finals Louisiana Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

If sports gambling experience is what you want, then you can’t beat Everygame who have been looking after Louisiana sports bettors for almost three decades. This trusted site has everything you need for NBA Finals betting, and you can make the most of a multi-deposit welcome bonus giving 100% on your first three deposits.

5. MyBookie NBA Finals Louisiana Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

With exceptional customer service and an easy-to-use platform, it’s no wonder that MyBookie are so popular for Louisiana sports betting. They are a one-stop-shop for wide markets, great odds and fabulous player offers including the welcome offer of 50% in free bets on your first deposit.

6. Lucky Block NBA Finals Louisiana Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on The NBA Finals Without KYC

If you enjoy crypto sports betting, then Lucky Block is a great choice for you. This exclusive crypto site is leading the way in the industry, providing a speedy registration process that takes seconds, anonymous deposits and outrageously good bonus offers for players. If you want to see what they can offer, check out the link below.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

NBA Finals Odds

The Denver Nuggets have already made history by reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in their 56-year history. There’s a good chance they could go all the way, as they have been in dominant form and are the current favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Meanwhile Miami Heat are veterans of the NBA Finals having reached it six times before, winning it on three occasions. It has been a decade since they last lifted the trophy, though.

However, Miami are in spectacular form coming into the Finals. Entering the NBA Playoffs as eighth seed, they knocked out first seed Milwaukee Bucks 4 – 1 in the first round and second seed Boston Celtics in a close playoffs showdown, so they won’t be fearing any teams right now.

Denver Nuggets -370

Miami Heat +300

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.