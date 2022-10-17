NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Arkansas | AK Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
It’s time to get your bet slips ready as the new NBA season is set to begin this week. We’ve put together a quick primer on how to bet on the NBA in Arkansas, where to do it, and a list of the best Arkansas sports betting sites, who are running promo offers that could get you upto $2500 in free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in Arkansas
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Arkansas
The Best Arkansas Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
You can expect to have every type of basketball market available when the NBA season comes around. That ranges from simple moneyline bets on who could win a game, to more specific outcomes like how many three-pointers someone might score.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Arkansas:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Arkansas?
Anyone in Arkansas can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Arkansas or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Arkansas, visit our Arkansas gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Arkansas or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Arkansas Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Arkansas or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Arkansas Promo For NBA
One of our go-to options in Arkansas are BetOnline, who offer a 50% bonus on your first deposits of upto $1000. They have a wide variety of markets and claiming the bonus couldn’t be simpler.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Arkansas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Arkansas Promo For NBA
Make sure to use the promo code INSIDERS on Bovada and they will give you deposit match of bonus of 75% which caps off at $750.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Arkansas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Arkansas NBA
Everygame is a solid betting destination that is currently offering a unique bonus offer of up to $750. This amount is spread across your first three deposits of upto $250.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Arkansas NBA
You could also use MyBookie’s deposit match bonus which will give you a deposit bonus match of $1000 to use on the NBA season.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Arkansas Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Arkansas Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS is providing one of the most rewarding welcome packages at the moment. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from Arkansas.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Arkansas Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
