NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in California | CA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
The NBA season 2022-23 is now so close you can almost touch it. With the betting season hitting its peak soon, have a quick look at our breakdown of how to bet on the NBA in California. In addition, our guide here will teach you how to claim free bets going up to $2500 from the best sports betting sites in California.
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in California
The Best California Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
There’s no doubt that the NBA is one of the most renowned sports leagues in the world, watched by people all over the world. There’s plenty of interest in each game, so as a bettor you’re spoiled for choice with dozens of markets to bet on. While some prefer the straight-up moneyline, others like to experiment with different types of bets like props or parlays. Long term bets are an option too, so channel your inner psychic to try and predict who will win the NBA Championship at the end.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in California:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In California?
Anyone in California can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in California or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in California, visit our California gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in California or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
California Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from California or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline California Promo For NBA
BetOnline is a great option for NBA bettors in California. Signing up and making your first deposit can win you up to $1000 on BetOnline. This comes in the form of a 50% deposit match, so to put it simply you’ll make back half of what you deposit up to $1000.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada California Promo For NBA
You can also head to Bovada, and when you use the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame California NBA
Check out Everygame as well, who’re running an exciting offer ahead of the NBA season. Here they will match your first three deposits by 100%, each capped at $250. Think of it as one $750 bonus spread across three separate bets.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie California NBA
Try out MyBookie for an instant deposit match, which will grant you a bonus of up to $1000 to use on the NBA games.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS California Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS offers an excellent welcome bonus that can bring you rewards of up to $2500. Sign up on their site, and they will match your deposit with a $2500 cap.
BetUS is providing one of the most rewarding welcome packages at the moment. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from California.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- California Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
