Home » news » How To Bet On Nba Games In Connecticut Ct Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Connecticut | CT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

nikhilkalro profile picture
Updated 2 mins ago on

4 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Boston Celtics v New Orleans Pelicans
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The wait for the new NBA season is finally over. With the season starting this week, we’ve put together this handy primer on how to bet on the NBA in Connecticut. We also tell you where to bet, with our list of the best Connecticut sports betting sites, who are offering upto $2500 in free NBA bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Connecticut

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NBA in Connecticut

The Best Connecticut Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA brings a wide ranger of betting markets to wager on, whether the traditional moneyline market or more innovative live betting options. You can also be on who will win a division, or the whole Championship itself.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Connecticut:

  • Moneyline
  • Total: Over or under
  • Spread
  • Player totals
  • NBA futures
  • Team totals
  • Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Connecticut?

Anyone in Connecticut can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Connecticut or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Connecticut, visit our Connecticut gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Connecticut or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

 

Bet 76ers Celtics Play
Moneyline +120 -138 BetOnline logo
Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

 

Bet Lakers Warriors Play
Moneyline +225 -264 BetOnline logo
Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 227.5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

Connecticut Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Connecticut or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Connecticut Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Connecticut | CT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

One of our top options for NBA betting in Connecticut is BetOnline, whose 50% deposit bonus could get you upto $1000 in free NBA bets.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Connecticut Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Free Bet

2. Bovada Connecticut Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Connecticut | CT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
Use the promo code INSIDERS and Bovada will give you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 – a handy amount to begin betting on the new season.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Connecticut Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

3. Everygame Connecticut NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Connecticut | CT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Everygame is running a great promo ahead of the NBA season, with which you can get Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

4. MyBookie Connecticut NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Connecticut | CT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Make sure to check out MyBookie’s deposit match bonus which could get you an instant deposit bonus match of upto $1000 to use on the new season.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Connecticut Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NBA Free Bet

5. BetUS Connecticut Sports Betting Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Connecticut | CT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
In what is one of the biggest offers available on the market, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 after you’ve signed up. This could be a substantial amount to use on the new season – and could last beyond just the opening week.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $2500
  • Connecticut Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
Claim BetUS NBA Free Bets
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now