How to Bet on NBA Games in Connecticut | CT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

The wait for the new NBA season is finally over. With the season starting this week, we’ve put together this handy primer on how to bet on the NBA in Connecticut. We also tell you where to bet, with our list of the best Connecticut sports betting sites, who are offering upto $2500 in free NBA bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Connecticut

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Connecticut

The Best Connecticut Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA brings a wide ranger of betting markets to wager on, whether the traditional moneyline market or more innovative live betting options. You can also be on who will win a division, or the whole Championship itself.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Connecticut:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Connecticut?

Anyone in Connecticut can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Connecticut or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Connecticut, visit our Connecticut gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Connecticut or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Connecticut Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Connecticut or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Connecticut Promo For NBA



One of our top options for NBA betting in Connecticut is BetOnline, whose 50% deposit bonus could get you upto $1000 in free NBA bets.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Connecticut Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Connecticut Promo For NBA



Use the promo code INSIDERS and Bovada will give you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 – a handy amount to begin betting on the new season.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Connecticut Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Connecticut NBA



Everygame is running a great promo ahead of the NBA season, with which you can get Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Connecticut NBA



Make sure to check out MyBookie’s deposit match bonus which could get you an instant deposit bonus match of upto $1000 to use on the new season.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Connecticut Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Connecticut Sports Betting Promo For NBA





In what is one of the biggest offers available on the market, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 after you’ve signed up. This could be a substantial amount to use on the new season – and could last beyond just the opening week.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms