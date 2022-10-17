How to Bet on NBA Games in Delaware | DE Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

We’re at the cusp of the new NBA season, with the tournament set to begin this week. This means another exciting season of betting ahead, and we’ve put together this guide on how to bet on the NBA in Delaware. Keep a close eye on our list of the best Delaware sports betting sites, whore are currently offering upto $2500 in free NBA bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Delaware

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Delaware

The Best Delaware Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA brings tens of different betting markets, ranging from simple moneyline bets on the winner of a game, to more intricate markets like the scoring pattern in a particular quarter. You can also look beyond just particular games and bet on divisional winners, MVP candidates, and the NBA title winners themselves.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Delaware:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Delaware?

Anyone in Delaware can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Delaware or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Delaware, visit our Delaware gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Delaware or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Delaware Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Delaware or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Delaware Promo For NBA



BetOnline are among our favorites and are running a deposit match bonus offer that you could get you free bets of upto $1000. Just sign up and make your first deposit, and they will match it upto 50%.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Delaware Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Delaware Promo For NBA



Use the promo code INSIDERS on Bovada and get a 75% deposit match bonus that is capped off at $750. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Delaware Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Delaware NBA



One of the best offers on the market at the moment is Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750. This is spread across your first three deposits – it’s like having your bonus delivered to you in installments.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Delaware NBA



MyBookie is another top option for the start of the season. MyBookie are currently offering an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can use right from the start of the season.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Delaware Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Delaware Sports Betting Promo For NBA



BetUS are running a deposit bonus of upto $2500, which is about the highest you can get anywhere on the internet right now. Stock up for more than just the opening week.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms