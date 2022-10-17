How to Bet on NBA Games in Florida | FL Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

A brand new NBA season is finally at hand. With the tournament kicking off on October 19 and the Miami Heat’s season opener fixed for Thursday, there’s still a bit of time to learn how to bet on the NBA in Florida. We’ve provided a breakdown of the best Florida sports betting sites, which you can use to claim free bets going up to $2500.

How To Bet On The NBA in Florida

Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Florida

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

Without a doubt the NBA is one of the most popular and lucrative sports leagues in the world. Their games generate interest worldwide, which has expanded its betting market greatly. Bettors are spoiled for choice – whether you want to bet straight up moneyline or props like which team will make the first basket, there’s no shortage of sportsbooks. You can even try long-term bets like predicting which team will win the NBA Championship or which player will win the MVP at the end of the regular season.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Florida:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Florida?

Anyone in Florida can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Florida or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Florida, visit our Florida gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Florida or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Florida Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Florida or anywhere else in the USA.

