NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Georgia | GA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
It’s almost time for a new NBA season and excitement is riding high. What better way to bring it in than by betting on the Atlanta Hawks? Here’s all you need to know about how to bet on the NBA in Georgia, and be sure to check out our list below of the best Georgia sports betting sites, and how you can claim upto $2500 in free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in Georgia
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Georgia
The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
There are plenty of markets where you can get in on the NBA betting action. It’s among the most popular and lucrative sports in the world, which means you have no shortage of betting markets to wager on. Whether it’s straight-up moneyline or who will score the first basket. You can also try out long term bets, like predicting who will win the NBA Championship or which player will win the MVP at the end of the regular season.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Georgia:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Georgia?
Anyone in Georgia can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Georgia or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Georgia, visit our Georgia gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Georgia or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Georgia Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Georgia or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Georgia Promo For NBA
BetOnline has one of the best offers available for NBA betting in Georgia. They’re offering a 50% match on your deposit, which can go up to $1000.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Georgia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Georgia Promo For NBA
Bovada promises a 75% deposit match on your first deposit. Sign up and use our promo code INSIDERS, and get up to $750 as a free bet on your first deposit.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Georgia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Georgia NBA
You can also have a go on Everygame which will give 100% deposit match of up to $750. This will be separated across three deposits, each matched up to a cap of $250.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Georgia NBA
MyBookie is also running a pretty impressive offer ahead of the NBA. Once you sign up and make a deposit, MyBookie will match your deposit up to $1000. Have fun spending these on NBA bets in Georgia.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Georgia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Georgia Sports Betting Promo For NBA
One of the most generous offers on the table is from BetUS, who promise a deposit match that can bring you up to $2500 when you bet on the NBA from Georgia.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Georgia Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
