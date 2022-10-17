Home » news » How To Bet On Nba Games In Idaho Id Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Updated 2 mins ago

4 min read

10 Players to Watch at NBA Summer League 2022
We’re headed for the new NBA season which is officially set to start this week. If you’re looking to get in on the betting action, make sure you read our guide on how to bet on the NBA in Idaho. In this guide, we’ll show you all the best Idaho sports betting sites and the lucrative bonus packages they’re running.

How To Bet On The NBA in Idaho

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NBA in Idaho

The Best Idaho Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA offers pretty much all possible basketball betting markets for bettors to wager on, from the moneyline market to player props where you can back the player you think will open the scoring. You can also bet on long term outcomes such as who will win the Championship.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Idaho:

  • Moneyline
  • Total: Over or under
  • Spread
  • Player totals
  • NBA futures
  • Team totals
  • Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Idaho?

Anyone in Idaho can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Idaho or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Idaho, visit our Idaho gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Idaho or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

 

Bet 76ers Celtics Play
Moneyline +120 -138 BetOnline logo
Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

 

Bet Lakers Warriors Play
Moneyline +225 -264 BetOnline logo
Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 227.5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

Idaho Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Idaho or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Idaho Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

If you’re betting from Idaho, don’t miss out on BetOnline, who offer a bonus of upto $1000 when you sign up and make your first deposit.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Idaho Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Free Bet

2. Bovada Idaho Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Bovada will match your first deposit upto 75% when you sign up and use the promo code INSIDERS.
This bonus is capped at %750.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Idaho Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

3. Everygame Idaho NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Everygame also provides a $750 bonus which comes in the form of a 100% deposit match. You can claim this bonus across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

4. MyBookie Idaho NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can instantly use to get betting on the NBA season.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Idaho Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NBA Free Bet

5. BetUS Idaho Sports Betting Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

BetUS are currently providing one of the biggest deposit bonuses on the market, with a match of upto $2500 that you can use well beyond NBA opening night.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $2500
  • Idaho Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
Claim BetUS NBA Free Bets
