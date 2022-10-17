NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Idaho | ID Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
We’re headed for the new NBA season which is officially set to start this week. If you’re looking to get in on the betting action, make sure you read our guide on how to bet on the NBA in Idaho. In this guide, we’ll show you all the best Idaho sports betting sites and the lucrative bonus packages they’re running.
How To Bet On The NBA in Idaho
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Idaho
The Best Idaho Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
The NBA offers pretty much all possible basketball betting markets for bettors to wager on, from the moneyline market to player props where you can back the player you think will open the scoring. You can also bet on long term outcomes such as who will win the Championship.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Idaho:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Idaho?
Anyone in Idaho can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Idaho or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Idaho, visit our Idaho gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Idaho or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Idaho Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Idaho or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Idaho Promo For NBA
If you’re betting from Idaho, don’t miss out on BetOnline, who offer a bonus of upto $1000 when you sign up and make your first deposit.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Idaho Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Idaho Promo For NBA
Bovada will match your first deposit upto 75% when you sign up and use the promo code INSIDERS.
This bonus is capped at %750.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Idaho Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Idaho NBA
Everygame also provides a $750 bonus which comes in the form of a 100% deposit match. You can claim this bonus across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Idaho NBA
MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can instantly use to get betting on the NBA season.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Idaho Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Idaho Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS are currently providing one of the biggest deposit bonuses on the market, with a match of upto $2500 that you can use well beyond NBA opening night.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Idaho Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
