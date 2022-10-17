How to Bet on NBA Games in Illinois | IL Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

There’s a brand new NBA season just lurking around the corner. The Chicago Bulls are up this Thursday, so have a look through our manual to learn how to bet on the NBA in Illinois. We’ve also got you covered with our list of the best sports betting sites in Illinois, all of whom have exciting promos running ahead of the season.

How To Bet On The NBA in Illinois

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Illinois

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

There are a range of betting markets for you to choose from when you’re betting on the NBA. It’s one of the world’s lucrative sports leagues, and you can bet on a variety of outcomes ranging from traditional straight-up to props like who’ll score the first basket. You can even bet long term, like who you think will win the NBA Championship or this regular season’s MVP.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Illinois:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Illinois?

Anyone in Illinois can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Illinois or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Illinois, visit our Illinois gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Illinois or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Illinois Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Illinois or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Illinois Promo For NBA



One of the most exciting options on the table right now is BetOnline’s joining bonus which can go upto $1000. They’ll match your deposit by 50%, so you can claim up to $1000 as a free bet if you deposit as much as $2000.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Illinois Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Illinois Promo For NBA



Have a look at Bovada, who will award you a 75% match on your first deposit. Sign up and make sure to use your promo code INSIDERS to claim it. This bonus can go up to $750, which you claim as a free NBA bet.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Illinois Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Illinois NBA





Everygame’s running an offer ahead of the new NBA season, which you can claim for your first three deposits. Each of these will bring a 100% return, capped at $250. This means you can claim a total of $750 for three different bets.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Illinois NBA



Try out MyBookie’s exciting promo as well. They’re promising an instant deposit match going up to a $1000, which you can spend freely on NBA betting in Illinois.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Illinois Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Illinois Sports Betting Promo For NBA





Check out BetUS for one of the most generous welcome packages ahead of the NBA. Sign up and you stand to win up to $2500 from BetUS from their deposit match when you bet from Illinois.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms