How to Bet on NBA Games in Illinois | IL Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

There’s a brand new NBA season just lurking around the corner. The Chicago Bulls are up this Thursday, so have a look through our manual to learn how to bet on the NBA in Illinois. We’ve also got you covered with our list of the best sports betting sites in Illinois, all of whom have exciting promos running ahead of the season.
How To Bet On The NBA in Illinois
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Illinois
The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
There are a range of betting markets for you to choose from when you’re betting on the NBA. It’s one of the world’s lucrative sports leagues, and you can bet on a variety of outcomes ranging from traditional straight-up to props like who’ll score the first basket. You can even bet long term, like who you think will win the NBA Championship or this regular season’s MVP.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Illinois:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Illinois?
Anyone in Illinois can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Illinois or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Illinois, visit our Illinois gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Illinois or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Illinois Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Illinois or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Illinois Promo For NBA
One of the most exciting options on the table right now is BetOnline’s joining bonus which can go upto $1000. They’ll match your deposit by 50%, so you can claim up to $1000 as a free bet if you deposit as much as $2000.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Illinois Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Illinois Promo For NBA
Have a look at Bovada, who will award you a 75% match on your first deposit. Sign up and make sure to use your promo code INSIDERS to claim it. This bonus can go up to $750, which you claim as a free NBA bet.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Illinois Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Illinois NBA
Everygame’s running an offer ahead of the new NBA season, which you can claim for your first three deposits. Each of these will bring a 100% return, capped at $250. This means you can claim a total of $750 for three different bets.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Illinois NBA
Try out MyBookie’s exciting promo as well. They’re promising an instant deposit match going up to a $1000, which you can spend freely on NBA betting in Illinois.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Illinois Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Illinois Sports Betting Promo For NBA
Check out BetUS for one of the most generous welcome packages ahead of the NBA. Sign up and you stand to win up to $2500 from BetUS from their deposit match when you bet from Illinois.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Illinois Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
