How to Bet on NBA Games in Indiana | IN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

There’s plenty of excitement in the air with just a day to go for the new NBA season. The Indiana Pacers are up for Thursday Night Football, so before that learn all about how to bet on the NBA in Indiana. ALso go through our comprehensive list of the best Indiana sports betting sites so you can take advantage of their offers.

How To Bet On The NBA in Indiana

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Indiana

The Best Indiana Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA, being one of the world’s most popular sporting leagues, offers a great range of markets for bettors. You can have a go at traditional moneyline or a prop like who will score the first basket, and there’s a market for long term bets too where you can predict who will win the NBA Championship.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Indiana:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Indiana?

Anyone in Indiana can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Indiana or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Indiana, visit our Indiana gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Indiana or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Indiana Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Indiana or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Indiana Promo For NBA



BetOnline is offering a joining bonus that can go up to $1000. This is promised in the form of a 50% match on the first deposit you make on the site.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Indiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Indiana Promo For NBA

Bovada’s running a tempting offer as well, which matches your first deposit by 75% provided you use our promo code INSIDERS. This can bring you up to $750, which is the reward you’ll get for a $1000 bet.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Indiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Indiana NBA



Everygame’s deposit match offer is worth looking into as well. They promise a 100% match on your first three deposit, each of which can bring in a maximum of $250. This amount to $750 across three bets, which you use to bet on the NBA in Indiana.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Indiana NBA



MyBookie has a deposit match offer in place for the upcoming NBA season. The 100% match on your first deposit will fetch you an instant bonus, which could go up to $1000 for you to use on the NBA.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Indiana Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Indiana Sports Betting Promo For NBA





BetUS has one of the best offers on the market leading up to the new NBA season in Indiana. Their deposit match bonus once you sign up can go all the way up to $2500.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms