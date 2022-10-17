Home » news » How To Bet On Nba Games In Indiana In Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Indiana | IN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

There’s plenty of excitement in the air with just a day to go for the new NBA season. The Indiana Pacers are up for Thursday Night Football, so before that learn all about how to bet on the NBA in Indiana. ALso go through our comprehensive list of the best Indiana sports betting sites so you can take advantage of their offers.

How To Bet On The NBA in Indiana

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NBA in Indiana

The Best Indiana Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA, being one of the world’s most popular sporting leagues, offers a great range of markets for bettors. You can have a go at traditional moneyline or a prop like who will score the first basket, and there’s a market for long term bets too where you can predict who will win the NBA Championship.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Indiana:

  • Moneyline
  • Total: Over or under
  • Spread
  • Player totals
  • NBA futures
  • Team totals
  • Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Indiana?

Anyone in Indiana can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Indiana or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Indiana, visit our Indiana gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Indiana or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

 

Bet 76ers Celtics Play
Moneyline +120 -138 BetOnline logo
Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

 

Bet Lakers Warriors Play
Moneyline +225 -264 BetOnline logo
Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 227.5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

Indiana Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Indiana or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Indiana Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Indiana | IN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

BetOnline is offering a joining bonus that can go up to $1000. This is promised in the form of a 50% match on the first deposit you make on the site.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Indiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Free Bet

2. Bovada Indiana Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Indiana | IN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Bovada’s running a tempting offer as well, which matches your first deposit by 75% provided you use our promo code INSIDERS. This can bring you up to $750, which is the reward you’ll get for a $1000 bet.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Indiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

3. Everygame Indiana NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Indiana | IN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Everygame’s deposit match offer is worth looking into as well. They promise a 100% match on your first three deposit, each of which can bring in a maximum of $250. This amount to $750 across three bets, which you use to bet on the NBA in Indiana.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

4. MyBookie Indiana NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Indiana | IN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

MyBookie has a deposit match offer in place for the upcoming NBA season. The 100% match on your first deposit will fetch you an instant bonus, which could go up to $1000 for you to use on the NBA.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Indiana Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NBA Free Bet

5. BetUS Indiana Sports Betting Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Indiana | IN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
BetUS has one of the best offers on the market leading up to the new NBA season in Indiana. Their deposit match bonus once you sign up can go all the way up to $2500.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $2500
  • Indiana Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
Claim BetUS NBA Free Bets
