NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Iowa | IA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
It’s almost time for the new NBA season, which is set to start this week. Make sure you read our guide on how to bet on the NBA in Iowa. We’ve also put together a list of the best sports betting sites who are running promos that could get you free bets of upto $2500.
How To Bet On The NBA in Iowa
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Iowa
The Best Iowa Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
As one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the NBA brings with it a wide range of betting markets. You can make the simple moneyline bet on who will win a game, or go more granular by picking the first scorer in a game. You can also bet on who will go on to win the whole season.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Iowa:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Iowa?
Anyone in Iowa can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Iowa or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Iowa, visit our Iowa gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Iowa or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Iowa Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Iowa or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Iowa Promo For NBA
If you’re doing NBA betting in Iowa, you shouldn’t look past BetOnline, who offer a bonus of upto $1000. This comes in the form of a 50% deposit match on your first deposit.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Iowa Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Iowa Promo For NBA
Bovada will give you a deposit match of 75% when you use the promo code INSIDERS upon signing up, with a capf if $750.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Iowa Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Iowa NBA
Make sure you’re aware of Everygame’s deposit match bonus of up to $750, which comes in the form of a 100% match on your first three deposits upto $250.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Iowa NBA
MyBookie’s deposit match bonus can come in handy at the start of the season, as they’ll give you upto $1000 in free bets to match your first deposit.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Iowa Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Iowa Sports Betting Promo For NBA
You won’t find too many bigger welcome packages than this one, where BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet on the NBA from Iowa.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Iowa Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
