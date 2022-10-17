Home » news » How To Bet On Nba Games In Iowa Ia Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Iowa | IA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

It’s almost time for the new NBA season, which is set to start this week. Make sure you read our guide on how to bet on the NBA in Iowa. We’ve also put together a list of the best sports betting sites who are running promos that could get you free bets of upto $2500.

How To Bet On The NBA in Iowa

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NBA in Iowa

The Best Iowa Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.

NBA Betting Markets Guide

As one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the NBA brings with it a wide range of betting markets. You can make the simple moneyline bet on who will win a game, or go more granular by picking the first scorer in a game. You can also bet on who will go on to win the whole season.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Iowa:

  • Moneyline
  • Total: Over or under
  • Spread
  • Player totals
  • NBA futures
  • Team totals
  • Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Iowa?

Anyone in Iowa can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Iowa or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Iowa, visit our Iowa gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Iowa or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

 

Bet 76ers Celtics Play
Moneyline +120 -138 BetOnline logo
Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

 

Bet Lakers Warriors Play
Moneyline +225 -264 BetOnline logo
Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 227.5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

Iowa Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Iowa or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Iowa Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Iowa | IA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

If you’re doing NBA betting in Iowa, you shouldn’t look past BetOnline, who offer a bonus of upto $1000. This comes in the form of a 50% deposit match on your first deposit.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Iowa Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Free Bet

2. Bovada Iowa Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Iowa | IA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
Bovada will give you a deposit match of 75% when you use the promo code INSIDERS upon signing up, with a capf if $750.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Iowa Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

3. Everygame Iowa NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Iowa | IA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Make sure you’re aware of Everygame’s deposit match bonus of up to $750, which comes in the form of a 100% match on your first three deposits upto $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

4. MyBookie Iowa NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Iowa | IA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

MyBookie’s deposit match bonus can come in handy at the start of the season, as they’ll give you upto $1000 in free bets to match your first deposit.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Iowa Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NBA Free Bet

5. BetUS Iowa Sports Betting Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Iowa | IA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
You won’t find too many bigger welcome packages than this one, where BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet on the NBA from Iowa.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $2500
  • Iowa Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
Claim BetUS NBA Free Bets
