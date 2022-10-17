How to Bet on NBA Games in Kansas | KS Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

We’re excited for the start of the new NBA season this week, and have put together the only guide you’ll need on how to bet on the NBA in Kansas. We also list the best bonus and promo offers on the market, so make sure to check out our list of the best Kansas sports betting sites to claim upto $2500 in free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Kansas

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Kansas

The Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

You can expect the whole range of betting markets for the NBA, given its status as one of the biggest sporting events in the world. You can bet on moneyline markets to back the winner of a game, bet on which team might score first, or even look much further ahead and back whom you think will win MVP.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Kansas:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Kansas?

Anyone in Kansas can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Kansas or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Kansas, visit our Kansas gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Kansas or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Kansas Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Kansas or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Kansas Promo For NBA



BetOnline will offer a bonus of upto $1000 through their 50% deposit match scheme when you sign up. A first deposit of $2000 could get you the full range of free bets they offer.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Kansas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Kansas Promo For NBA



You can head to Bovada and use the promo code INSIDERS to get a 75% deposit match bonus, which caps off at $750.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Kansas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Kansas NBA



Another one our favorites. You can sign up here and get Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750. This deposit will be delivered to you as a 100% match bonus on your first three deposits of upto $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Kansas NBA



MyBookie/a> will give you free bets of up to $1000 to use on the NBA when you sign up and make your first deposit on their platforms.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Kansas Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Kansas Sports Betting Promo For NBA





If you’re looking to go big, make sure to check out BetUS and their deposit match bonus of upto $2500 when you bet on the NBA from Kansas.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms