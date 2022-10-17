How to Bet on NBA Games in Kentucky | KY Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

With the arrival of the NBA season, it’s time to get in on the betting action. We’ve put together this guide on how to bet on the NBA in Kentucky with some of the best promo and bonus offers in the country. Make sure to check out our list of the best Kentucky sports betting sites and all that they offer.

How To Bet On The NBA in Kentucky

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Kentucky

The Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

As one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the world, the NBA will come with all possible markets that you can think of. You can bet on match results with the moneyline market, or on player props if you have an opinion on how someone will do, while also looking towards the end of the season to predict the winner and the MVP.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Kentucky:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Kentucky?

Anyone in Kentucky can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Kentucky or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Kentucky, visit our Kentucky gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Kentucky or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Kentucky Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Kentucky or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Kentucky Promo For NBA



BetOnline are one of our favorite destination for NBA betting in Kentucky. BetOnline are currently offering a bonus of upto $1000 in the form of a 50% match deposit, i.e. a $2000 deposit will get you $1000 in free bets.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Kentucky Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Kentucky Promo For NBA



You can use the promo code INSIDERS and Bovada will match your deposit 75% upto a maximum of $750 which you can use on the new season.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Kentucky Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Kentucky NBA



You can also count on Everygame’s 100% deposit match as a great starting point for the new season. You will get a matched bonus of upto $750, which will come in the form of three $250 bets.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Kentucky NBA



You can also count on MyBookie’s deposit match bonus which could get you a cool $1000 up front to use on the NBA.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Kentucky Sports Betting Promo For NBA





BetUS is offering upto $2500 on your first deposit, which is about as good as it gets when it comes to bonus offers. This could set you up nicely for the broader season,

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms