How to Bet on NBA Games in Louisiana | LA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

The new NBA season is here and officially starts this week. We’ve put together the only guide you’ll need on how to bet on the NBA in Louisiana. For the best promos and bonus offers on the market, make sure to check out our collection of best the Louisiana sports betting sites, where you can claim upto $2500 in free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Louisiana

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Louisiana

The Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

Given its status as one of the world’s biggest sports leagues, the NBA is bound to give you every type of sports betting market there is. You can place simple moneyline bets on the winner of the game, or specific player prop bets, apart from long-term bets like who will be MVP at the end of the season.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Louisiana:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Louisiana?

Anyone in Louisiana can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Louisiana or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Louisiana, visit our Louisiana gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Louisiana or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Louisiana Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Louisiana or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Louisiana Promo For NBA



This is one of our favorite destinations for NBA betting. BetOnline will offer a bonus of upto $1000 for the opening night of the new season, and beyond. This comes in the form of a 50% match on your first deposit.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Louisiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Louisiana Promo For NBA



Bovada will give you a deposit match bonus of 75% when you use the promo code INSIDERS while making your first deposit. This deposit caps off at $750.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Louisiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Louisiana NBA



Everygame’s deposit match of up to $750 is another solid option ahead of the season. This will come to you in the form of a 100% matched deposit of upto $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Louisiana NBA



MyBookie is providing a deposit match bonus that will give you an instant deposit bonus of $1000 to use on the NBA.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Louisiana Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Louisiana Sports Betting Promo For NBA





There probably isn’t a more lucrative bonus on the market at the moment. Sign up and make your first deposit and BetUS will match it upto $2500 when you bet on the NBA.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms