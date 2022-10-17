NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Louisiana | LA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
The new NBA season is here and officially starts this week. We’ve put together the only guide you’ll need on how to bet on the NBA in Louisiana. For the best promos and bonus offers on the market, make sure to check out our collection of best the Louisiana sports betting sites, where you can claim upto $2500 in free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in Louisiana
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Louisiana
The Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
Given its status as one of the world’s biggest sports leagues, the NBA is bound to give you every type of sports betting market there is. You can place simple moneyline bets on the winner of the game, or specific player prop bets, apart from long-term bets like who will be MVP at the end of the season.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Louisiana:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Louisiana?
Anyone in Louisiana can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Louisiana or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Louisiana, visit our Louisiana gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Louisiana or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Louisiana Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Louisiana or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Louisiana Promo For NBA
This is one of our favorite destinations for NBA betting. BetOnline will offer a bonus of upto $1000 for the opening night of the new season, and beyond. This comes in the form of a 50% match on your first deposit.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Louisiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Louisiana Promo For NBA
Bovada will give you a deposit match bonus of 75% when you use the promo code INSIDERS while making your first deposit. This deposit caps off at $750.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Louisiana Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Louisiana NBA
Everygame’s deposit match of up to $750 is another solid option ahead of the season. This will come to you in the form of a 100% matched deposit of upto $250 on your first three deposits.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Louisiana NBA
MyBookie is providing a deposit match bonus that will give you an instant deposit bonus of $1000 to use on the NBA.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Louisiana Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Louisiana Sports Betting Promo For NBA
There probably isn’t a more lucrative bonus on the market at the moment. Sign up and make your first deposit and BetUS will match it upto $2500 when you bet on the NBA.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Louisiana Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
- Marcus Smart directed with most negative tweets amongst all NBA players
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Michigan | MI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Minnesota | MN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Louisiana | LA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Massachusetts | MA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
-
Headlines7 days ago
Draymond Green says Jayson Tatum is the ‘young GOAT’ or ‘next greatest’
-
NBA6 days ago
Top 5 NBA Teammate Fights After Poole & Green Come To Blows With Golden Gate Warriors
-
Headlines7 days ago
Jamal Murray impresses in first preseason game
-
Main Page21 hours ago
Hornets sign guard Theo Maledon to two-way contract