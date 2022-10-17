NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Maine | ME Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
We’re almost ready for the NBA season. The tournament officially starts this week, and we’re getting ready for the betting that is to come; we’ve put together this guide on how to bet on the NBA in Maine, where to do it, and how to make use of bonuses of upto $2500 on the best Maine sports betting sites.
How To Bet On The NBA in Maine
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Maine
The Best Maine Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
As one of the premier sporting events in the world, the NBA will bring with it the full range of basketball betting markets. This could begin with traditional moneyline bets on who will win to more new-age options like live betting on player props. You can also bet on the future – who will the title? Who’s going be to MVP?
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Maine:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Maine?
Anyone in Maine can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Maine or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Maine, visit our Maine gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Maine or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Maine Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Maine or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Maine Promo For NBA
One of our top recommendations is BetOnline and their 50% deposit match bonus that will set you on the path as soon as you’ve signed up and made you first deposit. This bonus is capped at $1000, so you can get it all with a deposit of $2000.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Maine Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Maine Promo For NBA
Use the promo code INSIDERS and Bovada will match your first deposit 75%, an offer that is capped at $750. A $1000 deposit will get you $750 in free NBA bets for the new season.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Maine Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Maine NBA
Claiming Everygame’s deposit match bonus of 100% could be a great way to start the season. You will get up to $750 in free NBA bets, delivered in installments of upto $250 on your first three deposits.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Maine NBA
You can also benefit from using MyBookie’s bonus of upto $1000 on your first deposit after signing up.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Maine Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Maine Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS is providing one of the most rewarding welcome packages at the moment. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet on the NBA from Maine.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Maine Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Florida | FL Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Maine | ME Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Alabama | AL Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Arkansas | AK Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Connecticut | CT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
-
Headlines7 days ago
Draymond Green says Jayson Tatum is the ‘young GOAT’ or ‘next greatest’
-
NBA6 days ago
Top 5 NBA Teammate Fights After Poole & Green Come To Blows With Golden Gate Warriors
-
Headlines7 days ago
Jamal Murray impresses in first preseason game
-
Main Page23 hours ago
Hornets sign guard Theo Maledon to two-way contract