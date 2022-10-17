NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Massachusetts | MA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
We’re all set for the new NBA season. With the action beginning this week, we’ve put together this guide for you on how to bet on the NBA in Massachusetts. We’ve also listed numerous sports betting sites that are currently offering handsome bonuses that could see you get upto $2500 in free NBA bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in Massachusetts
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA.
The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
NBA Betting Markets Guide
As one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, the NBA will come with all the betting markets you can think of. From the moneyline bet to the spread, you can begin the new season betting on a variety of markets. You can also think long term and make early picks for divisional winners and who you think will go on to be MVP.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Massachusetts:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Massachusetts?
Anyone in Massachusetts can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Massachusetts or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Massachusetts, visit our Massachusetts gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Massachusetts or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Massachusetts or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Massachusetts Promo For NBA
BetOnline has a deposit bonus of upto $1000 that you can claim when you sign up and make your first deposit. They will match your first deposit upto 50%.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Massachusetts Promo For NBA
When you sign up and use our promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will match your deposit upto 75% to the tune of $750.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Massachusetts NBA
With Everygame’s 100% deposit match, you can claim free bets worth up to $750, which will be delivered across your first three bets of upto $250.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Massachusetts NBA
You can also bank on MyBookie’s deposit match bonus which could get you free NBA bets of upto $1000.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Massachusetts Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS has one of the largest bonuses on the market currently, which can see you get as much as $2500 when you sign to bet on the NBA.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Massachusetts Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
