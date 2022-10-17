NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Minnesota | MN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
We’re gearing up for the new NBA season, which is set to start this week. To get ready for the season of betting ahead, we’ve put together this guide on how to bet on the NBA in Minnesota. We’ve also listed the best bonus offers on the market through some of the best Minnesota sports betting sites for basketball, with offers upto $2500 up for grabs.
How To Bet On The NBA in Minnesota
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Minnesota
The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
The NBA is among the biggest names when it comes to sports leagues, and comes with all the betting markets you would associate with an event of its scale. You can place traditional moneyline bets on the winner of games, engage in live betting props as a game happens, or gaze into your crystal ball and back the team you think will win it all.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Minnesota:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Minnesota?
Anyone in Minnesota can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Minnesota or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Minnesota, visit our Minnesota gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Minnesota or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Minnesota Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Minnesota or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Minnesota Promo For NBA
One of the top options of for NBA betting in Minnesota is BetOnline and their 50% deposit match bonus of upto $1000. If you make a $2000 deposit as your first one, you can claim the full extent of this offer.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Minnesota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Minnesota Promo For NBA
If you use the the promo code INSIDERS on Bovada, they will match your first deposit upto $750 through a 75% match bonus.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Minnesota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Minnesota NBA
You can jump in onEverygame’s unique 100% deposit match which covers your first three deposits upto $250. So in total, you can claim up to $750 in free NBA bets.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Minnesota NBA
MyBookie is also on our list of favorites when it comes to NBA betting. MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an bonus match of upto $1000, which is delivered instantly and can be used on the NBA immediately.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Minnesota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Minnesota Sports Betting Promo For NBA
You can land a big bonus of upto $2500 with BetUS. This could come in extremely handy when you’re betting from Minnesota during the early phase of the new season.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Minnesota Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
