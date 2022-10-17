How to Bet on NBA Games in New Mexico | NM Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

If you’re thinking about betting on the NBA with the new season so close at hand, our guide below will tell you all about how to bet on the NBA in New Mexico. There’s just about a day for the tournament to begin, and we’ve got you covered with our list of the best New Mexico sports betting sites. They all offer exciting bonuses which can get free bets worth up to $2500.

How To Bet On The NBA in New Mexico

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in New Mexico

The Best New Mexico Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

There are plenty of markets available for bettors in the NBA, one of the world’s most lucrative sports leagues. You can try popular short term bets like the conventional moneyline, or props such as which team will score the first basket. Long term bets, like who will win the NBA Championship or get awarded the regular season’s MVP are a fun option too.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in New Mexico:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In New Mexico?

Anyone in New Mexico can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in New Mexico or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in New Mexico, visit our New Mexico gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in New Mexico or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

New Mexico Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from New Mexico or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline New Mexico Promo For NBA



Check out BetOnline’s deposit match bonus, which can bring you free bets worth upto $1000. This comes in the form of a 50% return on your initial deposit.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

New Mexico Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada New Mexico Promo For NBA



You can also try out Bovada, who promise a 75% match on your deposit. This translates to a bonus which can go all the way up to $750.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

New Mexico Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame New Mexico NBA



Everygame’s running an exciting offer, promising you a 100% match on your first three deposits. Each bonus is capped at $250, so your total bonus can go as high as $750. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie New Mexico NBA



Try out MyBookie ahead of the NBA season, because they’re offering you an instant deposit bonus match going up to $1000. You can use this to bet on the NBA in New Mexico.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

New Mexico Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS New Mexico Sports Betting Promo For NBA





BetUS’ welcome bonus is massive, and one of the highest you’ll find. Once you sign up, the deposit match on BetUS can bring up to $2500 in free bets when you bet from New Mexico.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms