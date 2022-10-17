NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in New Mexico | NM Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
If you’re thinking about betting on the NBA with the new season so close at hand, our guide below will tell you all about how to bet on the NBA in New Mexico. There’s just about a day for the tournament to begin, and we’ve got you covered with our list of the best New Mexico sports betting sites. They all offer exciting bonuses which can get free bets worth up to $2500.
How To Bet On The NBA in New Mexico
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in New Mexico
The Best New Mexico Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
There are plenty of markets available for bettors in the NBA, one of the world’s most lucrative sports leagues. You can try popular short term bets like the conventional moneyline, or props such as which team will score the first basket. Long term bets, like who will win the NBA Championship or get awarded the regular season’s MVP are a fun option too.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in New Mexico:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In New Mexico?
Anyone in New Mexico can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in New Mexico or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in New Mexico, visit our New Mexico gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in New Mexico or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
New Mexico Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from New Mexico or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline New Mexico Promo For NBA
Check out BetOnline’s deposit match bonus, which can bring you free bets worth upto $1000. This comes in the form of a 50% return on your initial deposit.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- New Mexico Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada New Mexico Promo For NBA
You can also try out Bovada, who promise a 75% match on your deposit. This translates to a bonus which can go all the way up to $750.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- New Mexico Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame New Mexico NBA
Everygame’s running an exciting offer, promising you a 100% match on your first three deposits. Each bonus is capped at $250, so your total bonus can go as high as $750. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie New Mexico NBA
Try out MyBookie ahead of the NBA season, because they’re offering you an instant deposit bonus match going up to $1000. You can use this to bet on the NBA in New Mexico.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- New Mexico Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS New Mexico Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS’ welcome bonus is massive, and one of the highest you’ll find. Once you sign up, the deposit match on BetUS can bring up to $2500 in free bets when you bet from New Mexico.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- New Mexico Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
- How to Bet on NBA Games in North Dakota | ND Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in New Mexico | NM Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- Pat Connaughton to Miss First 3 Weeks of Season
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Indiana | IN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Illinois | IL Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
-
Headlines7 days ago
Draymond Green says Jayson Tatum is the ‘young GOAT’ or ‘next greatest’
-
NBA6 days ago
Top 5 NBA Teammate Fights After Poole & Green Come To Blows With Golden Gate Warriors
-
Headlines7 days ago
Jamal Murray impresses in first preseason game
-
Main Page1 day ago
Hornets sign guard Theo Maledon to two-way contract