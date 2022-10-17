How to Bet on NBA Games in New York | NY Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

The new NBA season has arrived at last. The tournament officially starts this week, and we’ve put together the definitive guide on how to bet on the NBA in New York. Make sure to check out our list of the best New York sports betting sites, where you can claim upto $2500 in free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in New York

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in New York

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, which means there are tens of markets for bettors to wager on, ranging from the traditional moneyline market to which team will score the first basket. You can even bet on which team will eventually win the NBA Championship or which player will win the MVP at the end of the regular season.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in New York:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In New York?

Anyone in New York can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in New York or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in New York, visit our New York gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in New York or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Celtics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

New York Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from New York or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

One of our favorite options for NBA betting in New York are BetOnline, who offer a bonus of upto $1000. Currently, they’re running a 50% match on the first deposit you make up to $1000.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Bonus of $1,000 New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



You can also head to Bovada, and when you use the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus Rollover Requirement New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



Everygame is running a great promo ahead of the NBA season, with which you can get Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to three times for the total $750 The bonus code must be redeemed immediately



MyBookie is another top option for the start of the season. MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can use on the NBA.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms



Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Bonus of $1,000 New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



BetUS is providing one of the most rewarding welcome packages at the moment. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from New York.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms