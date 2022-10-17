NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in New York | NY Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
The new NBA season has arrived at last. The tournament officially starts this week, and we’ve put together the definitive guide on how to bet on the NBA in New York. Make sure to check out our list of the best New York sports betting sites, where you can claim upto $2500 in free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in New York
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in New York
The Best New York Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
The NBA is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, which means there are tens of markets for bettors to wager on, ranging from the traditional moneyline market to which team will score the first basket. You can even bet on which team will eventually win the NBA Championship or which player will win the MVP at the end of the regular season.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in New York:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In New York?
Anyone in New York can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in New York or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in New York, visit our New York gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in New York or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Celtics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
New York Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from New York or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline New York Promo For NBA
One of our favorite options for NBA betting in New York are BetOnline, who offer a bonus of upto $1000. Currently, they’re running a 50% match on the first deposit you make up to $1000.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
-
-
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
-
-
-
2. Bovada New York Promo For NBA
You can also head to Bovada, and when you use the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
-
-
-
-
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
-
-
-
3. Everygame New York NBA
Everygame is running a great promo ahead of the NBA season, with which you can get Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
-
-
-
-
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
-
-
-
4. MyBookie New York NBA
MyBookie is another top option for the start of the season. MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can use on the NBA.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
-
-
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
-
-
-
5. BetUS New York Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS is providing one of the most rewarding welcome packages at the moment. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from New York.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
-
-
-
-
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- New York Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
-
-
-
-
