NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in North Carolina | NC Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

The new NBA season is upon us, which means there will be plenty of daily NBA betting opportunities. Here is a guide on how to bet on the NBA in North Carolina. Here is also a list of the best North Carolina sports betting sites, where you can claim up to $2500 in free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in North Carolina

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NBA in North Carolina

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Betting Markets Guide

There are hundreds of markets on a daily basis for NBA bettors. These markets range from moments, like which team will score the first basket, will the first basket be a free throw or a two-pointer, or even if a game will go to overtime.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in North Carolina:

  • Moneyline
  • Total: Over or under
  • Spread
  • Player totals
  • NBA futures
  • Team totals
  • Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In North Carolina?

Anyone in North Carolina can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in North Carolina or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in North Carolina, visit our North Carolina gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in North Carolina or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

 

Bet 76ers Celtics Play
Moneyline +120 -138 BetOnline logo
Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

 

Bet Lakers Warriors Play
Moneyline +225 -264 BetOnline logo
Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 227.5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

North Carolina Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from North Carolina or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline North Carolina Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in North Carolina | NC Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

One of the best options for NBA betting in North Carolina are BetOnline, who offer a bonus of up to $1000. Currently, they’re running a 50% match on the first deposit you make up to $1000, which means a deposit of $2000 will help you claim a $1000 free bet for the NBA.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • North Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Free Bet

2. Bovada North Carolina Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in North Carolina | NC Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
Another strong betting option is Bovada, where you use the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • North Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

3. Everygame North Carolina NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in North Carolina | NC Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Everygame has some great bonus options. One of them that is running is a great promo ahead of the NBA season, with which you can get Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

4. MyBookie North Carolina NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in North Carolina | NC Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

MyBookie is another top option for the start of the season. MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can use on the NBA.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NBA Free Bet

5. BetUS North Carolina Sports Betting Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in North Carolina | NC Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
BetUS is providing one of the most lucrative options for new bettors presently. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from North Carolina.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $2500
  • North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
Claim BetUS NBA Free Bets
