How to Bet on NBA Games in North Carolina | NC Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

The new NBA season is upon us, which means there will be plenty of daily NBA betting opportunities. Here is a guide on how to bet on the NBA in North Carolina. Here is also a list of the best North Carolina sports betting sites, where you can claim up to $2500 in free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in North Carolina
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in North Carolina
The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
There are hundreds of markets on a daily basis for NBA bettors. These markets range from moments, like which team will score the first basket, will the first basket be a free throw or a two-pointer, or even if a game will go to overtime.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in North Carolina:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In North Carolina?
Anyone in North Carolina can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in North Carolina or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in North Carolina, visit our North Carolina gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in North Carolina or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
North Carolina Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from North Carolina or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline North Carolina Promo For NBA
One of the best options for NBA betting in North Carolina are BetOnline, who offer a bonus of up to $1000. Currently, they’re running a 50% match on the first deposit you make up to $1000, which means a deposit of $2000 will help you claim a $1000 free bet for the NBA.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- North Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada North Carolina Promo For NBA
Another strong betting option is Bovada, where you use the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- North Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame North Carolina NBA
Everygame has some great bonus options. One of them that is running is a great promo ahead of the NBA season, with which you can get Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie North Carolina NBA
MyBookie is another top option for the start of the season. MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can use on the NBA.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS North Carolina Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS is providing one of the most lucrative options for new bettors presently. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from North Carolina.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
