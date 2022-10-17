NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in North Dakota | ND Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
If you’re wondering how to bet on the NBA in North Dakota with the new NBA season just round the corner, we’ve got you covered. Our guide below lists the best sports betting sites in North Dakota, and also tells you how to claim up to $2500 in free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in North Dakota
The Best North Dakota Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
NBA Betting Markets Guide
There’s no dispute that the NBA is one of the world’s most popular sports leagues. The worldwide interest generated by the tournament has created a range of betting markets for bettors to choose from. There are popular short term bets you could try like straight-up or props, like which team will score the first basket. If you’re interested in long terms bets, you can even predict which team will eventually win the NBA title or who’ll be the season’s MVP.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in North Dakota:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In North Dakota?
Anyone in North Dakota can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in North Dakota or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in North Dakota, visit our North Dakota gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in North Dakota or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
North Dakota Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from North Dakota or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline North Dakota Promo For NBA
BetOnline is one of the best options for betting on the NBA in North Dakota. They’ll match your first deposit by 50%, which will fetch you a bonus as high as $1000.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- North Dakota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada North Dakota Promo For NBA
Another option isBovada who currently offer a deposit match of 75%. You can win up to $750 worth of free bets from this bonus, all of which you can on NBA bets in North Dakota.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- North Dakota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame North Dakota NBA
Everygame is offering a deposit match of 100% on your first three deposits, each of which can bring you a maximum of $250. This comes up to a total of $750, except spread across three bets worth $250 in instead of a lump-sum.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie North Dakota NBA
MyBookie’s running a promo which offers first-time depositors an instant match bonus. This could go up to $1000, all of which you can use on the NBA.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- North Dakota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS North Dakota Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS is promising a huge bonus from their 100% match on your first deposit. This can go up to $2500, all of which you can spend on NBA bets in North Dakota.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- North Dakota Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
