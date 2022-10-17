Home » news » How To Bet On Nba Games In Ohio Oh Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Ohio | OH Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

LeBron James career earnings could increase to $487.6 million
The new NBA season is here after a long hiatus. Here is a look at how to claim $2500 in free bets and how to bet on NBA games if you are located in the state of Ohio. Make sure to also check out our list of the best Ohio sports betting sites.

How To Bet On The NBA in Ohio

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NBA in Ohio

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Betting Markets Guide

If you prefer short-form betting, which includes betting on the first points of a game or if you like to bet on who will eventually win the NBA championship, there is everything for bettors when it comes to NBA betting. There are loads of betting markets available for you.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Ohio:

  • Moneyline
  • Total: Over or under
  • Spread
  • Player totals
  • NBA futures
  • Team totals
  • Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Ohio?

Anyone in Ohio can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Ohio or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Ohio, visit our Ohio gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Ohio or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

 

Bet 76ers Celtics Play
Moneyline +120 -138 BetOnline logo
Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

 

Bet Lakers Warriors Play
Moneyline +225 -264 BetOnline logo
Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 227.5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

Ohio Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Ohio or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Ohio Promo For NBA

BetOnline, who offer a bonus of upto $1000, are one of the best sportsbooks when it comes to NBA betting. Presently, they’re running a 50% match on the first deposit you make up to $1000.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Free Bet

2. Bovada Ohio Promo For NBA

Using the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets for the upcoming season.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Ohio Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

3. Everygame Ohio NBA

Another strong sportsbook is Everygame, who are running a great promo ahead of the NBA season, with which you can get Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

4. MyBookie Ohio NBA

MyBookie is another strong betting operator for the start of the season. MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can use on the NBA.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NBA Free Bet

5. BetUS Ohio Sports Betting Promo For NBA

When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from Ohio. That makes BetUS one of the most popular destinations for NBA bettors, especially if you are a new customer.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $2500
  • Ohio Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
Claim BetUS NBA Free Bets
