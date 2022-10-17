NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
The new NBA season is finally here after a few months. Here is a guide of how to claim your free bets for the upcoming season. As the season approaches, we also take a look at our list of the best Oklahoma sports betting sites.
How To Bet On The NBA in Oklahoma
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Oklahoma
The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
The NBA is one of the most popular betting leagues across the world because there are multiple games on a daily basis, which improves familiarity between teams. You can bet on almost any event, ranging from the total after one quarter to the MVP of the regular season.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Oklahoma:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Oklahoma?
Anyone in Oklahoma can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Oklahoma or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Oklahoma, visit our Oklahoma gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Oklahoma or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Oklahoma or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Oklahoma Promo For NBA
One of the best operators for NBA betting in Oklahoma are BetOnline, who offer a bonus of up to $1000. Right now, there is a 50% match on the first deposit you make up to $1000.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Oklahoma Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Oklahoma Promo For NBA
Using the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps at $750 to use on any NBA game of your choice.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Oklahoma Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Oklahoma NBA
Everygame has some great options for new NBA bettors, which includes Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Oklahoma NBA
MyBookie is another terrific choice for NBA betting because MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000 for the NBA.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Oklahoma Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Oklahoma Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS is one of the more popular destinations for NBA betting because of their welcome bonus. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from Oklahoma.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Oklahoma Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
