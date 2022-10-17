How to Bet on NBA Games in Oregon | OR Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

A new NBA season is nearly here, which means there are plenty of betting opportunities. We take a look the the best Oregon sports betting sites, where you can claim up to $2500 in free bets, as well as how to bet on the NBA if you are located in the region of Oregon.

How To Bet On The NBA in Oregon

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Oregon

The Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA’s popularity means there are hundreds of betting markets for the league. You can bet on the moneyline market, which is the winner of a specific game, or even the winner of a division at the end of the regular season, which lasts 82 games for each team.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Oregon:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Oregon?

Anyone in Oregon can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Oregon or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Oregon, visit our Oregon gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Oregon or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Oregon Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Oregon or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Oregon Promo For NBA



In Oregon, BetOnline, who offer a bonus of upto $1000, is a reliable choice as bookmaker. Right now, they will match 50% on the first deposit you make up to $1000.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Oregon Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Oregon Promo For NBA



Using the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on any NBA game. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Oregon Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Oregon NBA



Everygame has a lucrative bonus offer ahead of the NBA season, with which you can get Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Oregon NBA



MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can use on the NBA. That makes MyBookie one of the favored destinations for new bettors.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Oregon Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Oregon Sports Betting Promo For NBA





When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from Oregon. That is one of the better bonuses for new bettors available.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms