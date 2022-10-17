NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Pennsylvania | PA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
If you are in Pennsylvania, and are looking to bet on the upcoming NBA season, we have you covered. Here is a guide of how to bet on the state and also some of the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites, where you can claim up to $2500 in free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in Pennsylvania
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Pennsylvania
The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
The NBA is back for another long season. That is perfect for NBA bettors of different preferences. As a bettor, you can place your wagers on the first team to score a basket or even the winner of a game or season, or even in a longer sense, the winner of the entire season.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Pennsylvania:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Pennsylvania?
Anyone in Pennsylvania can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Pennsylvania or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Pennsylvania, visit our Pennsylvania gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Pennsylvania or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Pennsylvania or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Pennsylvania Promo For NBA
One of our best options for NBA betting in Pennsylvania are BetOnline, who offer a bonus of up to $1000, which you can claim with a deposit of $2000.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Pennsylvania Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Pennsylvania Promo For NBA
On Bovada, when you use the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA. That means a $1000 deposit will fetch you $750 in free bets.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Pennsylvania Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Pennsylvania NBA
Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750 makes them a strong and reliable sportsbook for new customers. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Pennsylvania NBA
MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can use on any NBA game of the new season.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Pennsylvania Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Pennsylvania Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS is a lucrative new sportsbook for customers because of the free bets that they give out. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from Pennsylvania.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Pennsylvania Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
