How to Bet on NBA Games in Pennsylvania | PA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

If you are in Pennsylvania, and are looking to bet on the upcoming NBA season, we have you covered. Here is a guide of how to bet on the state and also some of the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites, where you can claim up to $2500 in free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Pennsylvania

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Pennsylvania

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA is back for another long season. That is perfect for NBA bettors of different preferences. As a bettor, you can place your wagers on the first team to score a basket or even the winner of a game or season, or even in a longer sense, the winner of the entire season.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Pennsylvania:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Pennsylvania?

Anyone in Pennsylvania can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Pennsylvania or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Pennsylvania, visit our Pennsylvania gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Pennsylvania or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Pennsylvania or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Pennsylvania Promo For NBA



One of our best options for NBA betting in Pennsylvania are BetOnline, who offer a bonus of up to $1000, which you can claim with a deposit of $2000.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Pennsylvania Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Pennsylvania Promo For NBA



On Bovada, when you use the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA. That means a $1000 deposit will fetch you $750 in free bets.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Pennsylvania Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Pennsylvania NBA



Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750 makes them a strong and reliable sportsbook for new customers. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Pennsylvania NBA



MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can use on any NBA game of the new season.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Pennsylvania Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Pennsylvania Sports Betting Promo For NBA





BetUS is a lucrative new sportsbook for customers because of the free bets that they give out. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from Pennsylvania.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms