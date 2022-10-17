NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Rhode Island | RI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
It’s nearly time for the new NBA season, and it promises to be action packed. With the tournament scheduled to begin this week, we’ve put together all you need to know about how to bet on the NBA in Rhode Island. Our list of the best Rhode Island sports betting sites can get you started, and also learn how you can claim upto $2500 worth of free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in Rhode Island
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Rhode Island
The Best Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
Because the NBA is so lucrative and popular all over the world, it opens up plenty of avenues for bettors. The traditional moneyline is one of the most common markets, as well as prop bets such as which team will score the first basket. If you like lorm-term bets there are plenty of those available too, for instance which team is going to win the title or which player will be this season’s MVP.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Rhode Island:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Rhode Island?
Anyone in Rhode Island can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Rhode Island or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Rhode Island, visit our Rhode Island gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Rhode Island or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Rhode Island or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Rhode Island Promo For NBA
BetOnline is running an impressive offer where they promise to match your first deposit by 50%. This will fetch you a bonus that could go all the way up to $1000.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Rhode Island Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Rhode Island Promo For NBA
Try out Bovada for their deposit match bonus at 75%. This bonus can bring you up to $750 in free bets, all of which you can bet on the NBA in Rhode Island.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Rhode Island Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Rhode Island NBA
Everygame is running a great promo ahead of the NBA season, with which you can get Everygame offers a 100% match on your first three deposits, each of which will return a bonus up to $250. So a total of $750 will be spread across three separate bets.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Rhode Island NBA
Another promising option is MyBookie, who offer a instant deposit match bonus of up to 1000$. You can use these free bets on the NBA.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Rhode Island Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Rhode Island Sports Betting Promo For NBA
Don’t miss the impressive deposit match bonus from BetUS, which could go as high as $2500 when you bet from Rhode Island.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Rhode Island Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
