NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Rhode Island | RI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Updated 15 mins ago on

5 min read

It’s nearly time for the new NBA season, and it promises to be action packed. With the tournament scheduled to begin this week, we’ve put together all you need to know about how to bet on the NBA in Rhode Island. Our list of the best Rhode Island sports betting sites can get you started, and also learn how you can claim upto $2500 worth of free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Rhode Island

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NBA in Rhode Island

The Best Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Betting Markets Guide

Because the NBA is so lucrative and popular all over the world, it opens up plenty of avenues for bettors. The traditional moneyline is one of the most common markets, as well as prop bets such as which team will score the first basket. If you like lorm-term bets there are plenty of those available too, for instance which team is going to win the title or which player will be this season’s MVP.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Rhode Island:

  • Moneyline
  • Total: Over or under
  • Spread
  • Player totals
  • NBA futures
  • Team totals
  • Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Rhode Island?

Anyone in Rhode Island can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Rhode Island or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Rhode Island, visit our Rhode Island gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Rhode Island or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

 

Bet 76ers Celtics Play
Moneyline +120 -138 BetOnline logo
Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

 

Bet Lakers Warriors Play
Moneyline +225 -264 BetOnline logo
Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 227.5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Rhode Island or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Rhode Island Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Rhode Island | RI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

BetOnline is running an impressive offer where they promise to match your first deposit by 50%. This will fetch you a bonus that could go all the way up to $1000.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Rhode Island Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Free Bet

2. Bovada Rhode Island Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Rhode Island | RI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
Try out Bovada for their deposit match bonus at 75%. This bonus can bring you up to $750 in free bets, all of which you can bet on the NBA in Rhode Island.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Rhode Island Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

3. Everygame Rhode Island NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Rhode Island | RI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Everygame is running a great promo ahead of the NBA season, with which you can get Everygame offers a 100% match on your first three deposits, each of which will return a bonus up to $250. So a total of $750 will be spread across three separate bets.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

4. MyBookie Rhode Island NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Rhode Island | RI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Another promising option is MyBookie, who offer a instant deposit match bonus of up to 1000$. You can use these free bets on the NBA.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Rhode Island Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NBA Free Bet

5. BetUS Rhode Island Sports Betting Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Rhode Island | RI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
Don’t miss the impressive deposit match bonus from BetUS, which could go as high as $2500 when you bet from Rhode Island.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $2500
  • Rhode Island Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
Claim BetUS NBA Free Bets
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
