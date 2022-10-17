How to Bet on NBA Games in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

The new NBA season kicks off this week. If you’re thinking about betting but don’t know where to start, our guide will tell you how to bet on the NBA in South Carolina. We’ve also detailed a list of the best South Carolina sports betting sites, and show you just how you can claim upto $2500 in free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in South Carolina

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in South Carolina

The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

There are a range of betting markets around for a league as popular as the NBA. There are short-term bets like the straight-up or moneyline, and in-game ones like predicting which team will score the first basket. Long-term bets are a fun option too, like guessing which team will eventually win the NBA Championship or who player will win the season’s MVP.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in South Carolina:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In South Carolina?

Anyone in South Carolina can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in South Carolina or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in South Carolina, visit our South Carolina gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in South Carolina or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

South Carolina Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from South Carolina or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline South Carolina Promo For NBA



BetOnline’s running an impressive offer, promising a bonus of upto $1000 on your first deposit. They’ll match your deposit by 50% and the returns could go up to $1000.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

South Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada South Carolina Promo For NBA



Bovada’s offering a 75% match on your deposit, which goes up to a maximum of $750 to use on the NBA. Don’t forget to use our promo code INSIDERS to avail your free bet.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

South Carolina Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame South Carolina NBA



Everygame’s offer will fetch you a bonuson first three deposits, the total going up to $750. This will be spread across three separate free bets, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie South Carolina NBA



MyBookie promises you an instan deposit bonus match of $1000. You can use this to bet on the NBA in South Carolina.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

South Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS South Carolina Sports Betting Promo For NBA





Don’t overlook BetUS, whose generous deposit matchcan bring you a bonus as high as $2500.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms