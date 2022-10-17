How to Bet on NBA Games in South Dakota | SD Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

It’s nearly time for a new NBA season , which kicks off in less than a day. If you’re thinking of betting, our guide below tells you all ou need to know about how to bet on the NBA in South Dakota. Don’t forget to check out the best South Dakota sports betting sites, all of which have exciting promos in place ahead of the season.

How To Bet On The NBA in South Dakota

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in South Dakota

The Best South Dakota Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

There are few sports leagues in the world as popular or lucrative as the NBA, and it gives bettors a variety of options. These range from short term bets like moneyline or props, or can be long term as well. For instance, you could try predicting which player will win the MVP at the end of the regular season or which team will eventually win the NBA Championship.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in South Dakota:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In South Dakota?

Anyone in South Dakota can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in South Dakota or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in South Dakota, visit our South Dakota gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in South Dakota or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

South Dakota Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from South Dakota or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline South Dakota Promo For NBA



With BetOnline, you can claim a bonus that can go all the way upto $1000. The bonus can be availed as free bets based on a 50% match on your first deposit.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

South Dakota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada South Dakota Promo For NBA



You can also try outBovada, who offer a 75% match on your deposit, capped at $750. You can claim the full amount with a 1000$ deposit, all of whic you can use on the NBA in South Dakota.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

South Dakota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame South Dakota NBA



Everygame’s generous 100% match on your first deposits can go up to $250 each. This equates to a total of $750 spread across three different bets.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie South Dakota NBA



MyBookie is offering an instant deposit bonus match up to $1000, which you can use to bet on the NB in South Dakota.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

South Dakota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS South Dakota Sports Betting Promo For NBA





BetUS is offering one of the best deals on the market, a 100% deposit match bonus that could go up to $2500 for NBA bettors in South Dakota.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms