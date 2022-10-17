Home » news » How To Bet On Nba Games In Tennessee Tn Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Tennessee | TN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

nikhilkalro profile picture
Updated 17 mins ago on

4 min read

The new NBA season is upon us this week. Here is a look at how to bet on NBA games in the states of Tennessee and how to claim $2500 in free bets for the new season. Also, make sure to check out our list of the best Tennessee sports betting sites. 

How To Bet On The NBA in Tennessee

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NBA in Tennessee

The Best Tennessee Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA offers plenty of different and varied betting opportunities for bettors. This ranges from betting on the moneyline to the highest scoring quarter in an NBA games. You can also bet on NBA futures, which will be settled after months.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Tennessee:

  • Moneyline
  • Total: Over or under
  • Spread
  • Player totals
  • NBA futures
  • Team totals
  • Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Tennessee?

Anyone in Tennessee can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Tennessee or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Tennessee, visit our Tennessee gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Tennessee or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

 

Bet 76ers Celtics Play
Moneyline +120 -138 BetOnline logo
Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

 

Bet Lakers Warriors Play
Moneyline +225 -264 BetOnline logo
Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 227.5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

Tennessee Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Tennessee or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Tennessee Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Tennessee | TN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

BetOnline, who offer a bonus of upto $1000, are one of our preferred sportsbooks. Right now, they are running a 50% match on the first deposit, which means you make up to $1000.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Tennessee Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Free Bet

2. Bovada Tennessee Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Tennessee | TN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA, which makes Bovada one of the better bookmakers out there. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Tennessee Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

3. Everygame Tennessee NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Tennessee | TN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750 makes them one of the most popular destinations for new bettors. This bonus is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

4. MyBookie Tennessee NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Tennessee | TN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

MyBookie is another strong option for the start of the new NBA league. MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NBA Free Bet

5. BetUS Tennessee Sports Betting Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Tennessee | TN Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
BetUS is one of the more famous destinations across new betting customers. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from Tennessee, which makes them too compelling to ignore.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $2500
  • Tennessee Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
Claim BetUS NBA Free Bets
