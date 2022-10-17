NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Texas | TX Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
If you are located in the state of Texas, which is the home state for the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, you may be interested in some NBA betting for the new season. Here is our list of the best Texas sports betting sites, where you can claim up to $2500 in free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in Texas
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Texas
The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
There are hundreds of betting markets for the NBA every season. There are often games every day, which means there are also plenty of betting opportunities, such as the spread, player props for each game and team totals for each half or full game.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Texas:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Texas?
Anyone in Texas can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Texas or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Texas, visit our Texas gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Texas or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Texas Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Texas or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Texas Promo For NBA
One of the better choices of sportsbooks for NBA betting in Texas are BetOnline, who offer a bonus of up to $1000. If you bet $2000, you can claim $1000 in free bets for use on the NBA.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Texas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Texas Promo For NBA
Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA if you use our exclusive promo code of INSIDERS. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Texas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Texas NBA
Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750 makes them a trusted and reliable operator for new customers for the new season. This bonus spreads across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Texas NBA
MyBookie is another good NBA betting options for the new season. MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can use on the NBA.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Texas Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Texas Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS has one of the best packages for new customers. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from Texas.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Texas Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
