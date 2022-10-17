How to Bet on NBA Games in Texas | TX Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

If you are located in the state of Texas, which is the home state for the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, you may be interested in some NBA betting for the new season. Here is our list of the best Texas sports betting sites, where you can claim up to $2500 in free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Texas

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Texas

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

There are hundreds of betting markets for the NBA every season. There are often games every day, which means there are also plenty of betting opportunities, such as the spread, player props for each game and team totals for each half or full game.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Texas:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Texas?

Anyone in Texas can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Texas or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Texas, visit our Texas gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Texas or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Texas Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Texas or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Texas Promo For NBA



One of the better choices of sportsbooks for NBA betting in Texas are BetOnline, who offer a bonus of up to $1000. If you bet $2000, you can claim $1000 in free bets for use on the NBA.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Texas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Texas Promo For NBA



Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA if you use our exclusive promo code of INSIDERS. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Texas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Texas NBA



Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750 makes them a trusted and reliable operator for new customers for the new season. This bonus spreads across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Texas NBA



MyBookie is another good NBA betting options for the new season. MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000, which you can use on the NBA.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Texas Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Texas Sports Betting Promo For NBA





BetUS has one of the best packages for new customers. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from Texas.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms