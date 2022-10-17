Home » news » How To Bet On Nba Games In Utah Ut Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

The Utah Jazz are one of the most popular NBA teams. That makes betting in Utah on the NBA quite a popular occurrence. Here is our list of the best Utah sports betting sites, where you can claim up to $2500 in free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Utah

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NBA in Utah

The Best Utah Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Betting Markets Guide

NBA betting markets are plentiful, which makes them very popular among NBA bettors. You can bet on a wide range of markets from the moneyline market to the total for a particular game to even the final winner of the NBA finals series.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Utah:

  • Moneyline
  • Total: Over or under
  • Spread
  • Player totals
  • NBA futures
  • Team totals
  • Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Utah?

Anyone in Utah can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Utah or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Utah, visit our Utah gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Utah or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

 

Bet 76ers Celtics Play
Moneyline +120 -138 BetOnline logo
Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

 

Bet Lakers Warriors Play
Moneyline +225 -264 BetOnline logo
Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 227.5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

Utah Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Utah or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Utah Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

One of our better choice for NBA betting in Utah is BetOnline, who offer a bonus of up to $1000. If you deposit $2000, you will get $1000 in free bets.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Utah Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Free Bet

2. Bovada Utah Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
Using the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Utah Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

3. Everygame Utah NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750 allows new bettors a risk-less method of betting on the NBA. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

4. MyBookie Utah NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

MyBookie is another reliable option for the start of the new NBA season. MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Utah Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NBA Free Bet

5. BetUS Utah Sports Betting Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
BetUS is one of the best options for new bettors because of their welcome bonuses. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from Utah.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $2500
  • Utah Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
Claim BetUS NBA Free Bets
