How to Bet on NBA Games in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

The Utah Jazz are one of the most popular NBA teams. That makes betting in Utah on the NBA quite a popular occurrence. Here is our list of the best Utah sports betting sites, where you can claim up to $2500 in free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Utah

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Utah

The Best Utah Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

NBA betting markets are plentiful, which makes them very popular among NBA bettors. You can bet on a wide range of markets from the moneyline market to the total for a particular game to even the final winner of the NBA finals series.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Utah:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Utah?

Anyone in Utah can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Utah or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Utah, visit our Utah gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Utah or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Utah Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Utah or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Utah Promo For NBA



One of our better choice for NBA betting in Utah is BetOnline, who offer a bonus of up to $1000. If you deposit $2000, you will get $1000 in free bets.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Utah Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Utah Promo For NBA



Using the promo code INSIDERS, Bovada will award you a deposit match of 75% which caps off at $750 to use on the NBA. A $1000 deposit brings you $750 in free NBA bets.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Utah Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Utah NBA



Everygame’s 100% deposit match of up to $750 allows new bettors a risk-less method of betting on the NBA. This is spread across your first three deposits, each capped at $250.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Utah NBA



MyBookie is another reliable option for the start of the new NBA season. MyBookie’s deposit match bonus will give you an instant deposit bonus match of $1000.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Utah Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Utah Sports Betting Promo For NBA





BetUS is one of the best options for new bettors because of their welcome bonuses. When you sign up, BetUS will match your deposit upto $2500 when you bet from Utah.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms