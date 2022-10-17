How to Bet on NBA Games in Virginia | WV Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Now that the NBA season is here, this is the perfect time to look through our breakdown on how to bet on the NBA in Virginia. Some of the top sports betting sites in Virginia have exciting offers and promos running ahead of the season, and we’ve detailed them all for you as well.

How To Bet On The NBA in Virginia

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Virginia

The Best Virginia Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA being one of the world’s most popular leagues, there’s no shortage of betting markets to keep you entertained. If you like short term bets you can try the most common straight-up, or in-game bets such as which team’s going to score the first basket. Otherwise you can go long term, for instance predicting who the regular season MVP will be, or which team will eventually win the NBA title.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Virginia:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Virginia?

Anyone in Virginia can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Virginia or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Virginia, visit our Virginia gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Virginia or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Virginia Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Virginia or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Virginia Promo For NBA



If you’re betting from Virginia, check out BetOnline’s bonus offerwhich can fetch you upto $1000. You’ll receive this as a free bet from a 50% match on the first deposit you make.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Virginia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Virginia Promo For NBA



Bovada is another popular sportsbook. Sign up and make a deposit using the promo code INSIDERS, and claima 75% deposit match bonus from Bovada. This bonus could go all the way up to $750, which is the payout you’ll get for a $1000 bet. Use these free bets on the NBA in Virginia.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Virginia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Virginia NBA



You should also check out Everygame’s exciting new promo ahead of the season. They’re offering a 100% match on your first three deposits, the bonus on each not exceeding $250. So in total this amounts to $750 spread across three bets.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Virginia NBA



Bettors in Virginia can give MyBookie a shot too. Here, MyBookie match on your deposit will fetch you an instant deposit bonus match of up to $1000. Enjoy these free bets on on the NBA.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Virginia Sports Betting Promo For NBA





Try BetUS for their generous offer, easily one of the most impressive on the market. They will match your deposit and grant you a bonus going all the way up to $2500 when you bet from Virginia.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms