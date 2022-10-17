How to Bet on NBA Games in Washington | WA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

It’s almost time for the new NBA season. The tournament kicks off this week, so here’s a quick guide on how to bet on the NBA in Washington. Be sure to check out our list of the best sports betting sites in Washington which are running exciting promos ahead of the season.

How To Bet On The NBA in Washington

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Washington

The Best Washington Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

There’s no disputing that the NBA is one of the world’s most popular sports leagues. This offers a lot of range to bettors because there are a variety of markets to choose from. Short term bets like straight-up or in-game props are one option, while you can also try long-term bets like predicting who the season’s MVP will be or which team will win the title.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Washington:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Washington?

Anyone in Washington can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Washington or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Washington, visit our Washington gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Washington or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Washington Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Washington or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Washington Promo For NBA



We would recommend BetOnline as one of the most comprehensive and reliable sportsbooks around. BetOnline promises a bonus of upto $1000. Currently, they’re running a 50% match on the first deposit you make up to $1000.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Washington Promo For NBA



Bovada offers a 75% return on your initial deposit, a bonus which can go as high as $750. Use our promo INSIDERS when making your first deposit to claim free NBA bets in Washington.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Washington Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Washington NBA



Another option you should check out is Everygame, whose 100% deposit match could bring you free bets worth up to $750. They’ll be split into separate bets capped at $250 across each of your first three deposits.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Washington NBA



You can give MyBookie a go in the upcoming NBA season as well. MyBookie’s deposit bonus match can fetch you up to $1000 in free NBA bets in the state of Washington.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Washington Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Washington Sports Betting Promo For NBA





The deposit match bonus provided by BetUS can go all the way up to $2500 when you bet on the NBA in Washington.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms