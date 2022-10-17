NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in West Virginia | WV Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
Betting fever is about to hit its peak with the new NBA season so close at hand. If you want to get started, go through our breakdown on how to bet on the NBA in West Virginia. We’ve also compiled a list of the best West Virginia sports betting sites, whose bonuses could bring you up to $2500 worth of free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in West Virginia
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in West Virginia
The Best West Virginia Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
The NBA’s worldwide popularity means that there are no shortage of markets for bettors to choose from. You can try your hand at short term bets like the traditional moneyline, or in-game props such as predicting the team that scores the first basket. If long-term is more your style, you could try betting on which team will eventually win the NBA title, or which player will become MVP of the season.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in West Virginia:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In West Virginia?
Anyone in West Virginia can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in West Virginia or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in West Virginia, visit our West Virginia gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in West Virginia or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
West Virginia Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from West Virginia or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline West Virginia Promo For NBA
Take a potshot at BetOnline and cash in on their deposit match, which gives you a 50% return on your first bet that could go up to $1000.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- West Virginia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada West Virginia Promo For NBA
Try Bovada, which offers a deposit match of 75%. This can fetch you a bonus going all the way up to $750 to use on the NBA in West Virginia.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- West Virginia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame West Virginia NBA
Try out Everygame for their 100% deposit match on your first three deposits. Each of these is capped at $250, which means a total of $750 spread across three bets.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie West Virginia NBA
Another option is MyBookie, which offers a deposit match going all the way up to $1000. You can use these as free NBA bets in West Virginia.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- West Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS West Virginia Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS offers a $2500 bonus as a deposit match once you sign up with them. Avail these as free NBA bets in West Virginia.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- West Virginia Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Wyoming | WI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in West Virginia | WV Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Washington | WA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- James Bouknight Arrested & Charged with DWI
-
Headlines1 week ago
Draymond Green says Jayson Tatum is the ‘young GOAT’ or ‘next greatest’
-
NBA6 days ago
Top 5 NBA Teammate Fights After Poole & Green Come To Blows With Golden Gate Warriors
-
Headlines1 week ago
Jamal Murray impresses in first preseason game
-
Main Page1 day ago
Hornets sign guard Theo Maledon to two-way contract