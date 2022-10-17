Home » news » How To Bet On Nba Games In West Virginia Wv Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in West Virginia | WV Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Betting fever is about to hit its peak with the new NBA season so close at hand. If you want to get started, go through our breakdown on how to bet on the NBA in West Virginia. We’ve also compiled a list of the best West Virginia sports betting sites, whose bonuses could bring you up to $2500 worth of free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in West Virginia

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NBA in West Virginia

The Best West Virginia Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Betting Markets Guide

The NBA’s worldwide popularity means that there are no shortage of markets for bettors to choose from. You can try your hand at short term bets like the traditional moneyline, or in-game props such as predicting the team that scores the first basket. If long-term is more your style, you could try betting on which team will eventually win the NBA title, or which player will become MVP of the season.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in West Virginia:

  • Moneyline
  • Total: Over or under
  • Spread
  • Player totals
  • NBA futures
  • Team totals
  • Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In West Virginia?

Anyone in West Virginia can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in West Virginia or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in West Virginia, visit our West Virginia gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in West Virginia or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

 

Bet 76ers Celtics Play
Moneyline +120 -138 BetOnline logo
Spread +2.5 (-106) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

 

Bet Lakers Warriors Play
Moneyline +225 -264 BetOnline logo
Spread +6.5 (-118) -6.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 227.5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-112) BetOnline logo

 

West Virginia Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from West Virginia or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline West Virginia Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in West Virginia | WV Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Take a potshot at BetOnline and cash in on their deposit match, which gives you a 50% return on your first bet that could go up to $1000.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • West Virginia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Free Bet

2. Bovada West Virginia Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in West Virginia | WV Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
Try Bovada, which offers a deposit match of 75%. This can fetch you a bonus going all the way up to $750 to use on the NBA in West Virginia.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • West Virginia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

3. Everygame West Virginia NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in West Virginia | WV Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Try out Everygame for their 100% deposit match on your first three deposits. Each of these is capped at $250, which means a total of $750 spread across three bets.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

4. MyBookie West Virginia NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in West Virginia | WV Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Another option is MyBookie, which offers a deposit match going all the way up to $1000. You can use these as free NBA bets in West Virginia.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • West Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NBA Free Bet

5. BetUS West Virginia Sports Betting Promo For NBA

How to Bet on NBA Games in West Virginia | WV Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
BetUS offers a $2500 bonus as a deposit match once you sign up with them. Avail these as free NBA bets in West Virginia.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $2500
  • West Virginia Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
Claim BetUS NBA Free Bets
