NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
Anticipation of the NBA season is at its peak, with the tournament set to kick off this week. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to bet on the NBA in Wisconsin if you’re thinking of betting. Many sports betting sites in Wisconsin have exciting promos in place where you can claim upto $2500 in free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in Wisconsin
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Wisconsin
The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
Because the NBA is one of the world’s most popular sports leagues, it offers plenty of markets to bettors. Whether you prefer short term bets, like moneyline or in-game props such as who’ll score the first basket, or long term – for instance prediction the regular season’s MVP, or who’ll win the title in the end – there are sportsbooks that will provide exactly what you need.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Wisconsin:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Wisconsin?
Anyone in Wisconsin can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Wisconsin or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Wisconsin, visit our Wisconsin gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Wisconsin or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Wisconsin or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Wisconsin Promo For NBA
You should try BetOnline for their $1000 bonus offers ahead of the NBA season. Your bonus will be based on a 50% match on your initial deposit, which can go all the way up to $1000.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Wisconsin Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Wisconsin Promo For NBA
Bovada’s 75% deposit match can bring you excellent returns. This is capped at $750, which is what a $1000 deposit will earn you.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Wisconsin Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Wisconsin NBA
Everygame returns a 100% match on your first three deposits. Each of these is capped at $250, so this means you’ll receive up to $750 spread across three separate bets.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Wisconsin NBA
MyBookie is another popular sports betting site. The deposit match offered by MyBookie will fetch you a bonus all the way up to $1000 which you can spend as you like on NBA bets in Wisconsin.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Wisconsin Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Wisconsin Sports Betting Promo For NBA
BetUS offers a deposit match bonus that can go up to $2500, which you can enjoy as free bets in Wisconsin.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Wisconsin Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Washington | WA Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- James Bouknight Arrested & Charged with DWI
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Virginia | WV Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
- How to Bet on NBA Games in Vermont | VT Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
-
Headlines1 week ago
Draymond Green says Jayson Tatum is the ‘young GOAT’ or ‘next greatest’
-
NBA6 days ago
Top 5 NBA Teammate Fights After Poole & Green Come To Blows With Golden Gate Warriors
-
Headlines1 week ago
Jamal Murray impresses in first preseason game
-
Main Page1 day ago
Hornets sign guard Theo Maledon to two-way contract