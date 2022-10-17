How to Bet on NBA Games in Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

Anticipation of the NBA season is at its peak, with the tournament set to kick off this week. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to bet on the NBA in Wisconsin if you’re thinking of betting. Many sports betting sites in Wisconsin have exciting promos in place where you can claim upto $2500 in free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Wisconsin

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Wisconsin

The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

Because the NBA is one of the world’s most popular sports leagues, it offers plenty of markets to bettors. Whether you prefer short term bets, like moneyline or in-game props such as who’ll score the first basket, or long term – for instance prediction the regular season’s MVP, or who’ll win the title in the end – there are sportsbooks that will provide exactly what you need.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Wisconsin:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Wisconsin?

Anyone in Wisconsin can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Wisconsin or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Wisconsin, visit our Wisconsin gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Wisconsin or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Wisconsin or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Wisconsin Promo For NBA



You should try BetOnline for their $1000 bonus offers ahead of the NBA season. Your bonus will be based on a 50% match on your initial deposit, which can go all the way up to $1000.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Wisconsin Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Wisconsin Promo For NBA



Bovada’s 75% deposit match can bring you excellent returns. This is capped at $750, which is what a $1000 deposit will earn you.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Wisconsin Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Wisconsin NBA



Everygame returns a 100% match on your first three deposits. Each of these is capped at $250, so this means you’ll receive up to $750 spread across three separate bets.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Wisconsin NBA



MyBookie is another popular sports betting site. The deposit match offered by MyBookie will fetch you a bonus all the way up to $1000 which you can spend as you like on NBA bets in Wisconsin.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Wisconsin Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Wisconsin Sports Betting Promo For NBA





BetUS offers a deposit match bonus that can go up to $2500, which you can enjoy as free bets in Wisconsin.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms