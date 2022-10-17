How to Bet on NBA Games in Wyoming | WI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball

The new NBA season is barely a day away, so we’ve put together this guide on how to bet on the NBA in Wyoming if you want to get started. Also here’s our list of the best sports betting sites in Wyoming, all running different offers which can fetch up to $2500 in free bets.

How To Bet On The NBA in Wyoming

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NBA in Wyoming

The Best Wyoming Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022

NBA Betting Markets Guide

A tournament as popular as the NBA offers rich variety to bettors. There are a range of markets to choose from, short term – like moneyline, or in-game bets such as which team will score the first basket – or long term, such as who will win the regular season’s MVP or which team will eventually win the NBA Championship.

Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Wyoming:

Moneyline

Total: Over or under

Spread

Player totals

NBA futures

Team totals

Highest scoring quarter

Can I Bet On The NBA In Wyoming?

Anyone in Wyoming can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Wyoming or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Wyoming, visit our Wyoming gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Wyoming or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

NBA Opening Night Odds

The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.

The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.

Wyoming Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed

Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Wyoming or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.

1. BetOnline Wyoming Promo For NBA



BetOnline offers a 50% match on your first deposit, which could go all the way up to $1000. They’re one of the most popular and reliable sports betting sites around, so we recommend that you give them a shot.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55=

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Wyoming Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Wyoming Promo For NBA



Bovada’s deposit match bonus is fixed at 75%, which means a maximum return of $750 on a $1000 bet. You can avail these as free NBA bets in Wyoming.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms



Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus

Rollover Requirement

Wyoming Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame Wyoming NBA



Try Everygame, because they have an unusual and exciting promo running ahead of the NBA season. Everygame gets you a 100% match on your first three deposits, each capped at $250. In total this works out to three separate free bets that sum up to $750.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to three times for the total $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

4. MyBookie Wyoming NBA



MyBookie’s excellent offer promises you an instant bonus match of up to $1000 on your first deposit, which you can use to bet on the NBA in Wyoming.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

Wyoming Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS Wyoming Sports Betting Promo For NBA





Try outBetUS, who will match your first deposit by up to $2500. You can claim this as free NBA bets to use in Wyoming.

BetUS NBA Bonus Terms