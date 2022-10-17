NBA
How to Bet on NBA Games in Wyoming | WI Sports Betting Sites For Basketball
The new NBA season is barely a day away, so we’ve put together this guide on how to bet on the NBA in Wyoming if you want to get started. Also here’s our list of the best sports betting sites in Wyoming, all running different offers which can fetch up to $2500 in free bets.
How To Bet On The NBA in Wyoming
BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NBA. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NBA in Wyoming
The Best Wyoming Sports Betting Sites For The NBA 2022
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Betting Markets Guide
A tournament as popular as the NBA offers rich variety to bettors. There are a range of markets to choose from, short term – like moneyline, or in-game bets such as which team will score the first basket – or long term, such as who will win the regular season’s MVP or which team will eventually win the NBA Championship.
Here are some of the betting markets that you could wager on in Wyoming:
- Moneyline
- Total: Over or under
- Spread
- Player totals
- NBA futures
- Team totals
- Highest scoring quarter
Can I Bet On The NBA In Wyoming?
Anyone in Wyoming can bet on NBA player props with the sports betting sites listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Wyoming or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Wyoming, visit our Wyoming gambling guide.
- 18 and over
- Be in Wyoming or any US state
- Have a valid email address for verification
NBA Opening Night Odds
The new season opens up with a double-header. The Philadelphia 76ers take on last season’s runners-up Boston Cetics.
|Bet
|76ers
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+120
|-138
|Spread
|+2.5 (-106)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 214.5 (-112)
|Under 214.5 (-112)
The defending champions Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Here’s how the odds look.
|Bet
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+225
|-264
|Spread
|+6.5 (-118)
|-6.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 227.5 (-112)
|Under 227.5 (-112)
Wyoming Sports Betting Sites With NBA Odds Reviewed
Each of the sportsbooks listed below will give you great odds for NBA betting and can be accessed from Wyoming or anywhere else in the USA. Make sure to cash in on their exciting promo and bonus offers.
1. BetOnline Wyoming Promo For NBA
BetOnline offers a 50% match on your first deposit, which could go all the way up to $1000. They’re one of the most popular and reliable sports betting sites around, so we recommend that you give them a shot.
BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $55=
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Wyoming Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bovada Wyoming Promo For NBA
Bovada’s deposit match bonus is fixed at 75%, which means a maximum return of $750 on a $1000 bet. You can avail these as free NBA bets in Wyoming.
Bovada NBA Bonus Terms
- Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
- Rollover Requirement
- Wyoming Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Everygame Wyoming NBA
Try Everygame, because they have an unusual and exciting promo running ahead of the NBA season. Everygame gets you a 100% match on your first three deposits, each capped at $250. In total this works out to three separate free bets that sum up to $750.
Everygame NBA Bonus Terms
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to three times for the total $750
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
4. MyBookie Wyoming NBA
MyBookie’s excellent offer promises you an instant bonus match of up to $1000 on your first deposit, which you can use to bet on the NBA in Wyoming.
MyBookie NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Wyoming Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. BetUS Wyoming Sports Betting Promo For NBA
Try outBetUS, who will match your first deposit by up to $2500. You can claim this as free NBA bets to use in Wyoming.
BetUS NBA Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $2500
- Wyoming Sportsbook Bonus In Free Bets
