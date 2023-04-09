There’s only one thing better than NBA Playoffs betting in Wisconsin, and that’s free NBA Playoffs betting in Wisconsin. Yes, you read correctly – free bets. With everyone gearing up for the biggest NBA event of the year, you can get in on the action too.

Here we’ll show you where to get the best deals for Wisconsin sports betting and which sites give you the best odds and the most value. When you place a bet on the NBA Playoffs in Wisconsin, you want your money to go further so we’ll show you where to find the best offers including free bets.

Latest Wisconsin Sports Betting Update

Just because sports betting isn’t yet legal in the state, it doesn’t mean you can’t place bets on the NBA Playoffs in Wisconsin.

It is perfectly legal for you to join our recommended sportsbooks and place bets in Wisconsin on the NBA Playoffs. In fact, not only is it legal, it’s also your ticket to the best sports betting offers and odds around.

While traditional bookies are restricted in terms of registrations, age-limits and other betting boundaries, these Wisconsin sports betting sites are not.

Sign-up takes seconds, with no KYC checks, and if you’re 18-years-old or older, you can register. Once registered you will get access to a much wider range of betting markets and more competitive odds for NBA Playoffs than you could expect at a traditional sportsbook.

And that’s not all. What these Wisconsin sports betting sites do better than all traditional bookies is to reward their customers handsomely. Join up and access a huge range of offers and promotions giving hundreds of dollars in free bets for new customers.

If you want to make the most of betting on the NBA Playoffs in Wisconsin, this is where you’ll find everything you need.

NBA Playoffs Betting Options in Wisconsin with our Recommended Sportsbooks

The NBA Playoffs is one of the most exciting events to bet on in the US sports calendar.

Sixteen teams go head-to-head to win the NBA Championship and, with each round being a best-of-seven series, there are plenty of games to bet on.

Eight teams from the Eastern Conference and eight teams from the Western Conference are vying for a place in the NBA Finals and you can expect plenty of fun along the way.

If you want to place a bet on the NBA Playoffs in Wisconsin, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to betting markets.

The Futures markets are where you’ll find all the pre-tournament markets you can wager on. Many bettors like to place their bets early to try to get the best odds possible, but you might want to stay away from the favorites if you want long odds.

Once the games begin you can place NBA Playoffs bets in Wisconsin on lots of different markets such as game by game, series by series or round by round.

The moneyline is the simplest bet you can place, which is who will win any chosen game. But you can also bet on the point spread of a game too, not only who will win, but how many points will they win by.

NBA Playoffs series betting is also popular with Wisconsin sports bettors where you can wager on how many games a series will go to. For example, if you think a team are going to demolish their opponents you might want to bet that they’ll win the series 4-0. If you think it’ll be tight then bet 4-2 or 4-3 instead.

Another popular market for NBA Playoffs betting in Wisconsin is the over/under market which is when you bet that the combined total for a match will go over or under a set number of points.

If you want to place an NBA Playoffs bet in Wisconsin and want the best value when you do so, then our recommended sites should be your first stop.

Not only will they offer you more specialist markets and better odds but also quick sign-up, fewer restrictions and don’t forget the incredible promotions and free bet offers too.

Getting free NBA Playoffs bets in Wisconsin is a simple as a free throw in basketball. Just follow these simple steps and then get ahead of the game with your betting.

1. BetOnline NBA Playoffs Wisconsin Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Make the most of this slam-dunk of a bonus offer by betting on the NBA Playoffs in Wisconsin at BetOnline. This trusted and established sportsbook has been providing excellent service to sports fans and bettors for almost 20 years. The welcome offer gives you 50% back in free bets when you sign up and make a deposit. If you deposit $100 you’ll get $50 in free bets all the way up to a $2000 deposit to get an outstanding $1000 in free bets.

2. BetUS NBA Playoffs Wisconsin Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

Wisconsin bettors who place an NBA Playoffs bet at BetUS, can take advantage of an exciting 125% bonus offer giving both sports and casino benefits. This great all-round sportsbook is a must for NBA Playoffs betting due to its huge range of markets and great point spread odds. New customers can get 100% back in sports bets but also 25% casino bonus too.

3. Everygame NBA Playoffs Wisconsin Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame have over three decades of expertise in the sports betting industry and this shines through. New Wisconsin bettors can expect a great range of NBA Playoffs odds, fantastic customer service and fabulous offers such as the $750 welcome bonus which gives 100% on not one, but your first three deposits.

4. Jazz Sports NBA Playoffs Wisconsin Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports offer a small but specialist sports betting site and NBA is one of their main sports markets. If you’re looking for a great all-round site that is customer-friendly, mobile-optimized and has regular impressive rewards then this is a top choice for you to place NBA Playoffs bets in Wisconsin. Take advantage of the 50% welcome bonus on your first deposit up to $1000.

5. Bovada NBA Playoffs Wisconsin Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada are a popular Wisconsin sports betting site due to their great easy-to-use platform and impressive range of sports markets including NBA. Whether you enjoy the simplicity of moneyline betting or something more advanced for the NBA Playoffs, you’ll not find better odds anywhere else. Cryptocurrency players can make the most of the 75% match bonus up to £750 when you deposit with crypto.

6. Lucky Block NBA Playoffs Wisconsin Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on NBA Playoffs Without KYC

Lucky Block are changing the face of sports betting in Wisconsin with their exclusive cryptocurrency site. With a sign-up that takes seconds, anonymous crypto deposits, exclusive markets, great odds and regular rewards for sports bettors they are an excellent choice for NBA Playoffs bets in Wisconsin. Join now and see the benefits for yourself.

7. MyBookie NBA Playoffs Wisconsin Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie have been looking after Wisconsin sports bettors for over a decade and its easy to see why they are so popular. Great customer service, excellent range of markets and odds for all sports including NBA and fabulous offers including the 50% deposit bonus up to $500 when you join. For an all-round great Wisconsin sports betting site for your NBA Playoffs bets, look no further than MyBookie.

NBA Playoffs Outright Odds

When the stakes are high, who knows who will come out on top? One thing is for sure though, the Milwaukee Bucks are the bookies favorites right now.

They will be given a tough challenge to the NBA Finals though by fellow Eastern conference teams Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers who are both in great form.

In the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are the ones to watch but don’t rule out the Los Angeles Clippers who have acquired well and have a strong roster.

Last year’s winners, Golden State Warriors also have a chance of bringing it home once again so it’s anyone’s to win.

Milwaukee Bucks +275

Boston Celtics +350

Phoenix Suns +450

Golden State Warriors +875

Denver Nuggets +1000

Philadelphia 76ers +1000

Los Angeles Lakers +1200

Memphis Grizzlies +1800

Los Angeles Clippers +3300

Cleveland Cavaliers +4500

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.