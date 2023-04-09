The excitement is building for this year’s NBA Playoffs and Montana sports bettors can join in the action. We’ve got everything you need to know about where to find the best odds for your NBA Playoffs player prop bets and where you can get the best offers for you in Montana.

Did you know you can access hundreds of dollars of NBA Playoffs free bets too? We’ll show you where to find these great deals to help you get the most from your NBA Playoffs player prop bets in Montana.

Best NBA Playoffs Player Props Sports Betting Sites In Montana

BetOnline – Join and receive up to $1000 in free bets for NBA Playoffs BetUS – Enjoy 125% bonus when you bet on NBA Playoffs player props Everygame – Huge range of NBA Playoffs player prop markets Jazz Sports – Great all-round Montana sports betting site for NBA fans Bovada – Prop betting specialists with highly competitive odds for NBA Playoffs LuckyBlock – Top rated Montana sportsbook for NBA Playoffs crypto betting MyBookie – Excellent NBA Playoffs Player Prop bets odds and markets

Latest Montana Sports Betting Update

Even though Montana doesn’t yet have legalized sports betting, it is perfectly legal and safe for you to bet on the NBA Playoffs at our recommended sportsbooks.

And what’s more, our top seven list for Montana sports betting have a huge variety of extra benefits and promotions that regular bookies can’t compete with anyway.

For a start there are no KYC checks, so registration is quick and easy – it literally takes seconds. Secondly, there are no state betting restrictions and anyone 18 years or over can sign-up and place a wager on the NBA Playoffs.

If you enjoy placing NBA Playoffs player prop bets, then these Montana sports betting sites are specialists and can offer you a greater number of markets from which to choose.

Plus, Montana sports bettors can access an incredible array of welcome offers and promotions, including completely free NBA Playoffs player prop bets.

If you’re looking to bet on the NBA Playoffs in Montana and want the best value from your player prop bets, why would you go anywhere else?

How To Bet On The NBA Playoffs In Montana

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NBA Playoffs wagers

NBA Playoffs Player Props Betting Options In Montana

The NBA Playoffs are one of the most popular annual sporting events to bet on in the US.

The top 16 teams in the NBA will be competing over six weeks to reach the NBA Finals and lift that coveted championship title.

With each match-up being a best-of-seven-series, there are plenty of games to bet on and many markets to explore at our top seven Montana sports betting sites.

NBA Playoffs player prop bets are very popular amongst Montana sports bettors as there are just so many options to bet on.

Basically, player prop bets refer to wagers that are based entirely on a player’s performance in a specific game. Examples of basketball player prop bets include how many points a player will score, how many assists, rebounds, blocks or steals.

And you can mix these up so, for the NBA Playoffs, you might want to choose a specific player to make over 21 points plus assists plus rebounds, and what’s great is that you can look at the season’s data for each player to help guide you with your bets.

Another common NBA Playoffs player prop bet is the double double. This is where you bet on a player to hit double figures for two of the five main game stats – points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

The most common double-double combinations are points and rebounds for big men and points and assists for guards.

If you’re looking to place NBA Playoffs player prop bets in Montana, then our top seven sports betting sites will give you the best of everything – markets, odds and offers.

How To Get An NBA Playoffs Free Bet For Player Props In Montana

Joining one of our top seven Montana sports betting sites is as easy as a free throw. Simply follow the steps below and you can get your free player prop bets for the NBA Playoffs straight away.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for NBA Playoffs betting

1. BetOnline NBA Playoffs Montana Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Montana bettors can take advantage of some incredible NBA Playoffs player prop markets at BetOnline. This site is long-established as a trusted and quality sportsbook and is a big favorite with NBA fans. The welcome offer of 50% match bonus up to $1000 offers outstanding value.

2. BetUS NBA Playoffs Montana Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

For a great range of NBA Playoffs player prop bets, BetUS has you covered. Whether you like to focus on under/over points or mix it up with assists and rebounds, you’ll be spoilt for choice here. The 125% deposit bonus gives you a 100% sports bonus and 25% casino bonus too.

3. Everygame NBA Playoffs Montana Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

There’s a reason this Montana sports betting site has been around for three decades and that is simply the quality they offer. Easy-to-use and offering a huge range of sports markets especially for the NBA, this is a must-visit for your NBA Playoffs player prop bets. The welcome offer gives you up to $750 in free bets over your first three deposits.

4. Jazz Sports NBA Playoffs Montana Sports Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

A popular sportsbook for Montana sports bettors, Jazz Sports specialize in focused sports markets which is great news for NBA fans. Their basketball markets are excellent so make sure you check them out for your NBA Playoffs player prop bets, especially the double-double markets. You can also make the most of the 50% deposit bonus up to $1000.

5. Bovada NBA Playoffs Montana Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada are prop bet specialists, so they offer a huge range of player prop bets for the NBA Playoffs. Make sure you check them out for all the best player prop odds in Montana. You can also take advantage of one of their welcome offers. For example, cryptocurrency players can get a 75% match bonus up to £750.

6. Lucky Block NBA Playoffs Montana Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on NBA Playoffs Without KYC

Lucky Block are an exciting new sportsbook specializing in cryptocurrency. So if you want to place NBA Playoffs player prop bets with crypto in Montana, then Lucky Block should definitely be on your list. They offer a great range of markets, some of which you won’t find anywhere else, and fantastic odds and bonuses. Follow the details below to join and see for yourself.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie NBA Playoffs Montana Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Popular Montana sports betting site giving great customer service, an easy-to-use platform and a wide variety of sports markets. Check them out for their great range of NBA Playoffs player prop bet markets and highly competitive odds. You can also make the most of a 50% deposit bonus up to $500 when you join and make a deposit.

NBA Playoffs Outright Odds

There’s no doubt that this year’s NBA Playoffs will be as exciting as ever, with so many teams in the running to clinch the title.

The bookies favorites are the Milwaukee Bucks but they will face stiff competition from their Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers who are both in great form.

In the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns are the ones to watch but don’t rule out the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Clippers who have acquired well.

Defending champions Golden State Warriors can’t be ruled out either given they have already proven they know how to perform when the pressure is on.

Milwaukee Bucks +275

Boston Celtics +350

Phoenix Suns +450

Golden State Warriors +875

Denver Nuggets +1000

Philadelphia 76ers +1000

Los Angeles Lakers +1200

Memphis Grizzlies +1800

Los Angeles Clippers +3300

Cleveland Cavaliers +4500

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.