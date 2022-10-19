Home » news » How To Bet On Orlando Magic Vs Detroit Pistons In Florida Florida Sports Betting For Nba

NBA

How to Bet on Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons in Florida | Florida Sports Betting For NBA

Charlie Rhodes profile picture
Updated 2 seconds ago on

4 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Florida
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Florida residents, or anyone residing the US can benefit from a whole host of free bets just in time for Week 1 of the NBA season, and we’re paying particularly close attention to Orlando Magic’s trip to Detroit to face the Pistons.

How To Bet On Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons in Florida

Within a matter of minutes, new customers yet to register with BetOnline can claim $1000 worth of free bets just in time for the start of the NBA season – read below for more details.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit a maximum of $2000 with code INSIDERS.
  3. New users can claim a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 to use on any sporting market
  4. Navigate through the NBA markets and select your bet.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Magic vs Pistons

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Can I Bet On The NBA In Florida?

Offshore bookmakers highlighted in this article make it possible to bet from Florida, or anywhere in the US for that matter. Even though sports betting is yet to be legalised in the Sunshine State, this means you can stay in the loop by exploring the markets as bettors in legal states do.

See below for the key requirements to begin betting:

  • 18 or over
  • Be in Florida or any US state
  • Have a valid email address

Indiana Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Betting Guide

The Pistons enter the season with slightly more hope than the last campaign, although more than likely will not be in the mix for a playoff spot unless for a miracle run. Jerami Grant’s exit to Portland means they are truly relying on the youth this year which should make for an entertaining season – 2021 number one pick Cade Cunningham is joined by a wave of new rookies including the impressive Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

Elsewhere, Orlando are also not expected to have anything other than a mediocre season and they will likely continue to be down at the lower end of the league. They will be hoping to better their consecutive season rank of 29th for points scored by welcoming number one overall pick Paolo Banchero to provide some creative flair, while forward Franz Wagner could make waves in his second year.

 

 

Bet Pistons Magic Play
Moneyline -150 +130 BetOnline logo
Spread -3 (-108) +3 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 217 (-110) Under 217 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

 

NBA Florida Sports Betting Sites Reviewed

1. BetOnline Florida Offer For Magic vs Pistons

How to Bet on Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons in Florida | Florida Sports Betting For NBA

BetOnline are allowing new users to claim a 50% match on their first deposit up to $1000!

BetOnline is home to over 20 different sports and categories to choose from, this also branches out into moneyline wagering, over and under spread, parlay building, teasers and much more.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Offer

 

2. Everygame Magic vs Pistons $750 Bonus

How to Bet on Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons in Florida | Florida Sports Betting For NBA

 Everygame are offering a 100% match on your first three deposits, split into three equal $250 parts, which will in turn amount to a total of $750!

Everygame pride themselves on an exceptional mobile betting platform with unmatched parlay building capabilities.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • Deposit split into three with the maximum bonus capped at $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

3. Bovada Florida Bonus For Magic vs Pistons

How to Bet on Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons in Florida | Florida Sports Betting For NBA
Bovada’s deposit match bonus is capped at 75%, but fear not as this could land new users with $750 from an initial $1000 deposit!

With NBA games continuing on Wednesday evening, you can keep tabs on the action happening across the league with their seamless in-play betting and live streaming capabilities.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

 

 

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Charlie Rhodes profile picture

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.

Trending Now