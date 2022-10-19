NBA
How to Bet on Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks in Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NBA
Following an explosive opening night on Tuesday, we are looking ahead to the next round of games from NBA Week 1 by guiding Arizona residents through how to bet in the Grand Canyon State or anywhere in the US, particularly with the Phoenix Suns hosting the Dallas Mavericks.
How To Bet On Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks in Arizona
Can I Bet On The NBA In Arizona?
Arizona sports betting has been legal since mid-2021, but we are spotlighting the key benefits of offshore betting sites. Most notably, they allow keen bettors to wager from anywhere they wish, so if you find yourself travelling out of Arizona, you can continue betting even if you find yourself in a restricted state.
See below for the key requirements to begin betting:
- 18 or over
- Be in Arizona or any US state
- Have a valid email address for ready verification
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Guide
Despite being dumped out in the second round of the postseason but this week’s opponents, the hosts Phoenix enter this intriguing match-up as -190 favourites at the time of writing.
They currently sit fourth in the NBA power rankings and are widely expected to be battling for the championship once again. Monty Williams’ roster are among the most talented in the league, which is exemplified by their end-of-season stats from last year having ranked in the top 10 for both points scored and least conceded.
Meanwhile, the Mavs stormed to an extraordinary conference finals spot, in large part thanks to the imperious Luka Doncic who continues to put up astronomical numbers. While it was an unexpected run to the postseason, they have done well to recruit the likes of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee which will further bolster their chances this year.
While the Suns will insist this is just a run-of-the-mill season game, there is bound to be some added incentive after being embarrassed at this very arena in the last meeting.
|Bet
|Suns
|Mavericks
|Play
|Moneyline
|-190
|+165
|Spread
|-4.5 (-105)
|+4.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 216.5 (-110)
|Under 216.5 (-110)
NBA Arizona Sports Betting Sites Reviewed
Below we have listed the very best NBA betting offers for Week 1 along with our own mini-reviews and key T’s & C’s.
