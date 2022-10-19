Home » news » How To Bet On Phoenix Suns Vs Dallas Mavericks In Arizona Arizona Sports Betting For Nba

NBA

How to Bet on Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks in Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NBA

Charlie Rhodes profile picture
Updated 25 seconds ago on

5 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Suns
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Following an explosive opening night on Tuesday, we are looking ahead to the next round of games from NBA Week 1 by guiding Arizona residents through how to bet in the Grand Canyon State or anywhere in the US, particularly with the Phoenix Suns hosting the Dallas Mavericks.

How To Bet On Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks in Arizona

How does $1000 worth of free bets sound to use on the opening week of the NBA? We thought so! See below as to how to redeem yours.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after creating an account.
  3. You will then receive a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. The fun can begin! Navigate to the NBA markets to place your Suns vs Mavericks selection.

The Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites For Suns vs Mavericks

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Can I Bet On The NBA In Arizona?

Arizona sports betting has been legal since mid-2021, but we are spotlighting the key benefits of offshore betting sites. Most notably, they allow keen bettors to wager from anywhere they wish, so if you find yourself travelling out of Arizona, you can continue betting even if you find yourself in a restricted state.

See below for the key requirements to begin betting:

  • 18 or over
  • Be in Arizona or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for ready verification

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Guide

Despite being dumped out in the second round of the postseason but this week’s opponents, the hosts Phoenix enter this intriguing match-up as -190 favourites at the time of writing.

They currently sit fourth in the NBA power rankings and are widely expected to be battling for the championship once again. Monty Williams’ roster are among the most talented in the league, which is exemplified by their end-of-season stats from last year having ranked in the top 10 for both points scored and least conceded.

Meanwhile, the Mavs stormed to an extraordinary conference finals spot, in large part thanks to the imperious Luka Doncic who continues to put up astronomical numbers. While it was an unexpected run to the postseason, they have done well to recruit the likes of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee which will further bolster their chances this year.

While the Suns will insist this is just a run-of-the-mill season game, there is bound to be some added incentive after being embarrassed at this very arena in the last meeting.

 

Bet Suns Mavericks Play
Moneyline -190 +165 BetOnline logo
Spread -4.5 (-105) +4.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

NBA Arizona Sports Betting Sites Reviewed

Below we have listed the very best NBA betting offers for Week 1 along with our own mini-reviews and key T’s & C’s.

 

1. BetOnline Arizona Offer For Suns vs Mavericks

How to Bet on Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks in Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NBA

In preparation for Wednesday night’s clash in Phoenix, you would be hard pushed to find many better offers than BetOnline’s offering of a 50% match on your first deposit, all the way up to $1000.

For keen bettors and fans of NBA action , they are certainly worth checking out with a whole host of same game parlay picks, NBA team and futures odds as well as traditional moneyline and over/under options.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
  • Arizona Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Offer

 

2. Everygame Suns vs Mavericks 3X $250 Offer

How to Bet on Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks in Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NBA

 Everygame are offering a 100% match on your first three deposits, with the maximum on each set at $250. In total, this means prospective customers can access $750 worth of free bets.

Everygame has been around since 1996 are among the most reputable betting brands for US bettors, making them an attractive choice for the start of the NBA season. Better yet, those who are more inclined to bet from their mobiles will find an impeccable interface which is a joy to use.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • Deposit split into three with the maximum bonus capped at $750
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

3. Bovada California Bonus For Suns vs Phoenix

How to Bet on Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks in Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NBA
Bovada’s deposit match bonus is capped at 75% and this will land new users with $750 worth of bonuses from an initial $1000 deposit!

In addition to this, Bovada is THE platform for this who prefer betting live – they are one of the few bookmakers we have come across who offer live streaming capabilities which makes in-play wagering that much easier.

Their speciality lies with American markets, and their NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL offering are extensive. Not only this, it is home to over 20 different sports, all with hundreds of options within for niche local events to some of the most popular dates on the calendar.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

  • Deposit $1000 for the full $750 NBA bonus
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Arizona Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Charlie Rhodes profile picture

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.

Trending Now