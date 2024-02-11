Home » news » How To Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Delaware De Sports Betting Apps Updated 2 11 2024

How To Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Delaware With DE Sports Betting Apps

Delaware residents will join almost 70 million Americans in betting an incredible $23 billion on this year’s Super Bowl, but betting in-state is currently restricted.

You can only bet at a certain number of in-person casinos or a specific app, but Delaware’s state laws don’t have any impact on how the offshore sportsbooks, which are featured in this guide, operate their business.

The selected Delaware sports betting apps allow completely secure Super Bowl betting which have been used for over 20 years. You can bet from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection, whether it be at work, in a bar or at home.

1. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Delaware At These Casinos

Sports betting is legal at three different casinos in Delaware via a variety of methods such as betting kiosks or betting windows.

  • Delaware Park Casino & Racing
  • Bally’s Dover Casino Resort
  • Harrington Raceway and Casino

2. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Delaware With The Best DE Sports Betting Apps

3.  You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Delaware With The BetOnline App

BetOnline are offering all new customers a Super Bowl free bet of up to $1,000 to use on Sunday’s championship game from Allegiant Stadium.

Using the BetOnline app, you can bet from anywhere you’d like – whether it be on an iOS or Android device. All that’s necessary is an internet connection – accessible by your mobile browser.

4. You Can Bet With Our Other Delaware Sports Betting Apps

Of course, BetOnline is one of our main recommended picks for betting on Super Bowl 58 in Florida – but there are plenty of other good choices out there such as BetWhale, who are offering a $1,250 free bet for new customers.

This new sportsbook, which is backed by mega casino brands Las Atlantis and Red Dog, is giving all new players a Super Bowl free bet of up to $1,250 to use on Chiefs vs 49ers and Delaware residents can sign up today.

Who Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Delaware?

Delaware hasn’t fully legalized sports betting in state yet, but that doesn’t mean you have to sit on the bench and miss out on the action whilst everyone’s on the field having fun.

With Delaware sports betting apps like BetOnline, residents can bet on their favorite sports – including Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers.

Because BetOnline are based offshore, they don’t have to follow any set state gambling laws that some regions such as Delaware might have in place.

Being located offshore means customers with these sportsbooks can bet ANYWHERE in the world, including Delaware.

You can also get a $1,250 free bet with BetWhale with their 50% first deposit bonus offer.

Is Delaware Sports Betting Legal?

Sports betting is slightly limited in Delaware and as of Super Bowl weekend 2024, betting on Chiefs vs 49ers is only available through a number of casinos.

If you live in Delaware, signing up with our recommended DE sportsbooks will allow you to bet legally on Sunday’s championship game in Las Vegas.

Where Can I Bet On Sports In DE?

There are a number of casinos in Delaware which allow you to walk in and place sports wagers, but the more convenient option is using one of our selected sportsbooks.

Every operator mentioned in this guide requires you to be 18 or over with a valid email address to sign up, which will allow you to bet from anywhere in Delaware.

It doesn’t matter if you’re sitting at home, at work or in a bar, you can make an account immediately and start wagering on the Super Bowl with a tidy number of free bets.

Can I Use DraftKings For Delaware Sports Betting?

DraftKings is not available to use for residents of Delaware, however using it isn’t a necessity and users will have a greater experience with an operator like BetOnline.

This featured Delaware sports betting app has $1000 in free bets on offer for all new players joining ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites SportsLens, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on SportsLens and The Sports Daily. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.

