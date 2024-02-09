How To Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Delaware – Delaware Sports Betting Apps

These are the best Delaware sports betting apps to bet on Super Bowl 58. Sign up through the links below and claim up to $6,500 in free bets. Delaware residents will join almost 70 million Americans in betting an incredible $23 billion on this year’s Super Bowl, but betting in-state is currently restricted. You can only bet at a certain number of in-person casinos or a specific app, but Delaware’s state laws don’t have any impact on how the offshore sportsbooks, which are featured in this guide, operate their business. The selected Delaware sports betting apps allow completely secure Super Bowl betting which have been used for over 20 years. You can bet from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection, whether it be at work, in a bar or at home.

1. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Delaware At These Casinos

Sports betting is legal at three different casinos in Delaware via a variety of methods such as betting kiosks or betting windows.

Delaware Park Casino & Racing

Bally’s Dover Casino Resort

Harrington Raceway and Casino

2. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Delaware With The Best DE Sports Betting Apps

After you create an account and sign up with our best sports betting apps, you’ll be able to wager on the Super Bowl from any location in Delaware. You’ll also be treated to a generous free bet from the sportsbook which can be used immediately. BetOnline have been in operation for two decades and still remain one of the industry’s most recognisable names. It’s available for use on all platforms, including desktop and mobile.

3. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Delaware With The BetOnline App

BetOnline are offering all new customers a Super Bowl free bet of up to $1,000 to use on Sunday’s championship game from Allegiant Stadium.

Using the BetOnline app, you can bet from anywhere you’d like – whether it be on an iOS or Android device. All that’s necessary is an internet connection – accessible by your mobile browser.

4. You Can Bet With Our Other Delaware Sports Betting Apps

Of course, BetOnline is one of our main recommended picks for betting on Super Bowl 58 in Florida – but there are plenty of other good choices out there such as BetWhale, who are offering a $1,250 free bet for new customers.

This new sportsbook, which is backed by mega casino brands Las Atlantis and Red Dog, is giving all new players a Super Bowl free bet of up to $1,250 to use on Chiefs vs 49ers and Delaware residents can sign up today.

Who Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Delaware?

Delaware hasn’t fully legalized sports betting in state yet, but that doesn’t mean you have to sit on the bench and miss out on the action whilst everyone’s on the field having fun.

With Delaware sports betting apps like BetOnline, residents can bet on their favorite sports – including Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers.

Because BetOnline are based offshore, they don’t have to follow any set state gambling laws that some regions such as Delaware might have in place.

Being located offshore means customers with these sportsbooks can bet ANYWHERE in the world, including Delaware.

You can also get a $1,250 free bet with BetWhale with their 50% first deposit bonus offer.