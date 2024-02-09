Florida
How To Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Florida – Florida Sports Betting Apps
These are the best Florida sports betting apps to bet on Super Bowl 58. Sign up through the links below today and you will get up to $6,500 in free bets to use on the game.
2024 marks the first year in history that it is legal to bet on the Super Bowl in Florida. FL residents are set to join almost 70 million Americans in betting a combined $23.1 billion on the NFL’s championship game in a huge revolution for the industry.
However, you can only bet at a certain number of in-person casinos or a specific app. The sports betting scene in Florida is still restricted but it has no bearing on how the offshore sportsbooks operate, which are featured in this guide.
Our selected Florida sports betting apps allow secure Super Bowl betting and have been used by players for over 20 years. They allow you to bet from anywhere with an internet connection including your home, at work or sitting in a bar watching the game.
1. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Florida At These Casinos
Sports betting is legal at six different casinos in Florida through a variety of methods such as betting kiosks or betting windows.
In December, Florida made history as it became the 37th state (and largest) to offer sports betting in casinos.
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood
- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- Seminole Hotel Casino Immokalee
- Seminole Casino Brighton
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
2. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Florida With The Best FL Sports Betting Apps
3. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Florida With The BetOnline App
BetOnline are giving all new players a Super Bowl free bet of up to $1,000 to use on Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers.
Using the BetOnline app, you can bet from anywhere – whether it be on iOS or Android devices. All you need is an internet connection and you’re good to go – accessible by your favorite mobile browser.
BetOnline are offering a number of extra markets for Super Bowl betting including off-field action and Taylor Swift props, so there’s plenty to explore and get involved with ahead of kick-off in Las Vegas.
4. You Can Bet With Our Other Florida Sports Betting Apps
Whilst BetOnline is one of our recommended picks for betting on Super Bowl 58 in Florida, there are plenty of other good choices out there such as BetWhale – who have a $1,250 free bet on offer.
BetWhale are giving all new players a Super Bowl free bet of up to $1,250 to use on Chiefs vs 49ers. They are backed by mega casino brands Las Atlantis and Red Dog and Florida residents can sign up today.
Who Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Florida?
Florida hasn’t fully legalized sports betting in state yet, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the Super Bowl betting action.
With top Florida sports betting apps like BetOnline, Florida bettors can wager on their favorite sports – including this weekend’s Super Bowl showdown in Sin City.
Why? This is because BetOnline are based offshore and don’t have to follow any set state gambling laws that some regions might have in place.
Being situated offshore means customers with these sportsbooks can bet ANYWHERE in the world, including Florida.
Plus, don’t forget you can also get a $1,250 free bet with BetWhale with their 50% first deposit bonus offer.
