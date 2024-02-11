1. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In North Dakota At These Casinos

Sports betting is legal at 3 different casinos in North Dakota through a variety of methods such as betting kiosks or betting windows.

Dakota Magic Casino

4 Bears Casino and Lodge

Sky Dancer Casino and Resort

2. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In North Dakota With The Best ND Sports Betting Apps

After joining our best sports betting apps, you’ll be able to bet on the Super Bowl from any location in the state of North Dakota. You’ll also earn a free bet from the sportsbook which can be used immediately. BetOnline are our recommended pick and their service is available on all platforms such as desktop or mobile.

3. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In North Dakota With The BetOnline App

BetOnline are giving all new customers a free bet of up to $1,000 to use on the Super Bowl this weekend.

Thanks to the BetOnline app, you can wager from anywhere – whether it be on an iOS or Android device. All that is necessary is an internet connection and you’re ready to bet – accessible by your chosen mobile browser.

4. You Can Bet With Our Other North Dakota Sports Betting Apps

Whilst BetOnline is one of our featured sportsbooks for betting on Super Bowl 58 in North Dakota, there are plenty of other good options out there such as BetWhale – who have a $1,250 free bet waiting for new customers to claim.

New sportsbook BetWhale are giving all new players a free bet of up to $1,250 to use on Chiefs vs 49ers.

Who Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In North Dakota?

With top North Dakota sports betting apps like BetOnline, North Dakota bettors can wager on their favorite sports – including this weekend’s game in Las Vegas.

This is because BetOnline are located offshore and aren’t required to follow any set state gambling laws that some regions like North Dakota have in place.

Being based offshore means customers with these sportsbooks can bet ANYWHERE in the world, including North Dakota.

Is North Dakota Sports Betting Legal?

Sports betting is slightly limited in North Dakota and as of Super Bowl weekend 2024, betting on Chiefs vs 49ers is only available through a number of casinos.

If you live in North Dakota, signing up with our recommended North Dakota sportsbooks will allow you to bet legally on Sunday’s championship game in Las Vegas.

Where Can I Bet On Sports In ND?

There are a number of casinos in North Dakota which allow you to walk in and place sports wagers, but the more convenient option is using one of our selected sportsbooks.

Every operator mentioned in this guide requires you to be 18 or over with a valid email address to sign up, which will allow you to bet from anywhere in North Dakota.

It doesn’t matter if you’re sitting at home, at work or in a bar, you can make an account immediately and start wagering on the Super Bowl with a tidy number of free bets.

Can I Use DraftKings For North Dakota Sports Betting?

DraftKings is not available to use for residents of North Dakota, however using it isn’t a necessity and users will have a greater experience with an operator like BetOnline.

This featured North Dakota sports betting app has $1000 in free bets on offer for all new players joining ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday.