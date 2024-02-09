How To Bet On Super Bowl 58 In North Dakota – North Dakota Sports Betting Apps

We have listed the best North Dakota sports betting apps to bet on Super Bowl 58. If you sign up through the links below, you’ll receive up to $6,500 in free bets to use on the game. The state of North Dakota launched online sports betting in December 2021 and the industry quickly took off. Almost 70 million Americans are expected to bet on the Super Bowl, with an estimated $23 billion be wagered in total. However, gambling in the state is still restricted. You can only bet at a certain number of in-person casinos or apps. Despite North Dakota’s state laws, it has no impact on how the offshore sportsbooks – which are mentioned in this article – operate. Our selected North Dakota sports betting apps offer secure Super Bowl betting, boasting over 20 years worth of experience. You can bet from anywhere with an internet connection, such as a bar, at work or at home.

1. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In North Dakota At These Casinos

Sports betting is legal at 3 different casinos in North Dakota through a variety of methods such as betting kiosks or betting windows.

Dakota Magic Casino

4 Bears Casino and Lodge

Sky Dancer Casino and Resort

2. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In North Dakota With The Best ND Sports Betting Apps

After joining our best sports betting apps, you’ll be able to bet on the Super Bowl from any location in the state of North Dakota. You’ll also earn a free bet from the sportsbook which can be used immediately. BetOnline are our recommended pick and their service is available on all platforms such as desktop or mobile.

3. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In North Dakota With The BetOnline App

BetOnline are giving all new customers a free bet of up to $1,000 to use on the Super Bowl this weekend.

Thanks to the BetOnline app, you can wager from anywhere – whether it be on an iOS or Android device. All that is necessary is an internet connection and you’re ready to bet – accessible by your chosen mobile browser.

4. You Can Bet With Our Other North Dakota Sports Betting Apps

Whilst BetOnline is one of our featured sportsbooks for betting on Super Bowl 58 in North Dakota, there are plenty of other good options out there such as BetWhale – who have a $1,250 free bet waiting for new customers to claim.

New sportsbook BetWhale are giving all new players a free bet of up to $1,250 to use on Chiefs vs 49ers.

Who Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In North Dakota?

With top North Dakota sports betting apps like BetOnline, North Dakota bettors can wager on their favorite sports – including this weekend’s game in Las Vegas.

This is because BetOnline are located offshore and aren’t required to follow any set state gambling laws that some regions like North Dakota have in place.

Being based offshore means customers with these sportsbooks can bet ANYWHERE in the world, including North Dakota.