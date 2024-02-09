How To Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Ohio – Ohio Sports Betting Apps

We have listed the best Ohio sports betting apps to bet on Super Bowl 58. If you sign up through the links below, you’ll receive up to $6,500 in free bets to use on the game. The state of Ohio launched online sports betting in January 2023 and the gambling industry quickly took off. Almost 70 million Americans are forecasted to bet on the Super Bowl, with an estimated $23 billion set to be wagered with the help of Ohio. However, gambling in the state is still slightly restricted. You can only bet at a certain number of in-person casinos or apps. Despite Ohio’s state laws, it has no impact on how the offshore sportsbooks – which are mentioned in this article – operate their business. Basketball Insiders’ selected Ohio sports betting apps offer secure Super Bowl betting, having been in the game for over two decades. You can bet from anywhere with an internet connection, such as a bar, at work or from the comfort of your own home.

1. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Ohio At These Casinos

Sports betting is legal at 14 different casinos in Ohio through a variety of methods such as betting kiosks or betting windows.

Belterra Park

Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs

Great American Ball Park

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Hollywood Casino Columbus

Hollywood Casino Toledo

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley

JACK Cleveland Casino

JACK Thistledown Racino

MGM Northfield Park

Miami Valley Gaming

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Taft’s Ale House

2. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Ohio With The Best OH Sports Betting Apps

After joining our best sports betting apps, you’ll be able to bet on the Super Bowl from any location in the state of Ohio. You’ll also earn a free bet from the sportsbook which can be used straightaway. BetOnline are our recommended pick, having been at the top of the game for two decades and remain a major player in the industry. It can be used on all platforms like desktop or mobile.

3. You Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Ohio With The BetOnline App

BetOnline are giving all new customers a free bet of up to $1,000 to use on the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Thanks to the BetOnline app, you can wager from anywhere – whether it be on an iOS or Android device. All that is necessary is an internet connection and you’re sorted – accessible by your favorite mobile browser.

4. You Can Bet With Our Other Ohio Sports Betting Apps

Whilst BetOnline is one of our featured sportsbooks for betting on Super Bowl 58 in Ohio, there are plenty of other good options out there such as BetWhale – who have a $1,250 free bet waiting for new customers to claim.

New sportsbook BetWhale are giving all new players a free bet of up to $1,250 to use on Chiefs vs 49ers. They’re backed by mega casino brands Las Atlantis and Red Dog, so don’t be fooled by their rookie status.

Who Can Bet On Super Bowl 58 In Ohio?

With top Ohio sports betting apps like BetOnline, Ohio bettors can wager on their favorite sports – including this weekend’s NFL championship game.

This is because BetOnline are located offshore and aren’t required to follow any set state gambling laws that some regions might have in place.

Being situated offshore means customers with these sportsbooks can bet ANYWHERE in the world, including Ohio.

Plus, don’t forget you can claim a $1,250 free bet with BetWhale with their 50% first deposit bonus offer.